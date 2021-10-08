Management buyout for Dye & Durham won’t happen – but CEO gets huge stock option grant instead

Dye & Durham Ltd Dye & Durham Ltd said Friday it had ended a strategic review process that was prompted by a management-led buyout offer last spring.
At the same time, the acquisitive Toronto-based legal software company announced it had negotiated a new loan agreement and announced the board had authorized a large stock option grant to chief executive officer Matthew Proud, part of the proposed buyout group.
The management group proposed a bid of $50.50 per share to the board in May, valuing the company at $3.4-billion. The offer came just 10 months after the company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange at $7.50 per share. That prompted the formation of a special committee of independent directors, advised by J.P. Morgan and Scotiabank.
The committee recommended in its final report that Dye & Durham “continue to pursue its current business strategy” by growing via acquisitions under Mr. Proud’s leadership, the company said Friday. With that, the company said the committee had completed its work and would be dissolved.
Dye & Durham also said it had increased its credit facility to $1.8-billion, which will be used to repay amounts owing under its existing $700-million loan facility and to fund its ongoing acquisition strategy.
Meanwhile, the company said it had granted Mr. Proud options to buy 6.85-million shares over the next five years, equal to 8.5 per cent of the company’s fully diluted equity. Seventy per cent of the options will vest based on unspecified share price performance, while the balance will vest based on the company achieving corporate milestones that were also not disclosed by the company.
The board had previously granted Mr. Proud options last November to buy 2.34-million shares over five years, at a strike price of $21.31 apiece. With the stock trading at $40.50 at midday Friday – down 3 per cent on the news – those previously granted options represented an “in-the-money” pre-tax gain of more than $40-million, if Mr. Proud were to exercise them at current levels.
Mr. Proud’s private investment vehicle, Plantro Ltd., has sold nearly 40 per cent of the 10.2-million shares it controlled prior to the IPO.
BMO Capital Markets analyst Thanos Moschopoulos said in a note Friday “we expect that the noise with respect to the potential privatization being called off, coupled with potential shareholder dissatisfaction related to the large option grant, might weigh” on the stock’s valuation “in the near term.”
He added that with the new debt funding, he expected the company “will remain active” in pursuing acquisitions.
Dye & Durham operates in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia. The company pursues a strategy of buying up dominant providers of software and services used by legal professionals in those markets for such tasks as practice management and title searches and jacking up prices in the face of little to no competition. That has drawn fire from customers, while its proposed acquisition of real estate due-diligence platform operator TM Group (UK) is subject to an antitrust investigation by the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority.
