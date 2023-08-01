Skip to main content
Meta Platforms META-Q said on Tuesday it has begun the process to end access to news on Facebook and Instagram for all users in Canada.

The decision is a fallout of legislation passed by Canadian parliament that would force platforms like Google parent Alphabet and Meta to negotiate commercial deals and pay Canadian news publishers for their content.

Such a legislation is also part of a broader global trend to make tech firms pay for news.

“As we’ve always said, the law is based on a fundamentally flawed premise. And, regrettably, the only way we can reasonably comply is to end news availability in Canada,” Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said on X social media platform, previously known as Twitter.

More to come.

