Microsoft MSFT-Q is aiming to close its $69-billion deal for “Call of Duty” publisher Activision Blizzard ATVI-Q on Oct. 13 if it gets approval from Britain’s antitrust regulator, the Verge reported on Friday, citing a source.

The Xbox maker had in July extended the cutoff date for the deal to Oct. 18 to get more time to secure approval from the U.K.

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Microsoft won preliminary approval from the Competition and Markets Authority last month after Activision agreed to sell its streaming rights to Ubisoft Entertainment.

If successful the purchase would mark the biggest deal in the gaming industry, bringing together Microsoft’s heft in the console market with Activision’s titles including “Call of Duty” and “World of Warcraft”.