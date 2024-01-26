Skip to main content
Reuters

Microsoft’s MSFT-Q Teams app services were down for thousands of users on Friday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 13,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the messaging platform, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

“We’ve completed the failover in the EMEA region and service telemetry is showing some improvement. The failovers for the North and South America regions are ongoing and we continue to monitor,” Microsoft said in a post on social media platform X.

