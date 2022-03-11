The Montreal tech consulting firm CGI Inc. plans to deepen its presence in Europe by buying a majority stake in the Paris-based digital-services company Umanis SA for about $308-million, hoping to later acquire remaining shares.

CGI said early Friday that its subsidiary CGI France SAS had agreed to buy all of Umanis’s Paris-listed shares held by its CEO Olivier Pouligny and the company MURA SAS at €17.15 per share. That represents about 70.6 per cent of total shares; once the transaction is complete, the companies said, CGI would launch a mandatory tender offer to buy the Umanis’s remaining shares for the same price.

The total value would be about €310 million, or $436-million. The €17.15-per-share value represents a 45.96-per-cent premium on Umanis’s Thursday closing price. They expect the initial purchase to be completed by the end of the second quarter, to be followed by the mandatory tender offer.

“The combination of CGI’s operations and those of Umanis will further deepen our presence and positioning across Western and Southern Europe,” said CGI’s chief executive officer George Schindler in a press release, adding that it would enhance his company’s profitability.

Umanis’s executive chairman Laurent Piepszownik founded the company in 1990, and said in the release that he and CGI share a “common vision.”

Shares of Umanis ceased trading at the time of the announcement, but the companies said they would resume Monday.

CGI employs more than 80,000 staff and consultants worldwide in a variety of information-technology and consulting roles. It brought in $12.13 billion in revenue last fiscal year. Umanis said its annual revenue is about €246 million, and it employs nearly 3,000 in France and across Spain, Luxembourg , Morocco and Switzerland.

The companies said Société Générale was CGI’s financial adviser for the deal, while Bredin Prat was its legal adviser. Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and Darrois Villey Maillot Brochier advised Umanis and Mura.

