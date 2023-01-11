Nokia is opening a new office in downtown Toronto’s Harbourfront community.

The company says the new location is part of its efforts to expand its presence in Canada.

Nokia says the new office will provide a hybrid workplace where employees can share ideas in person as well as use technologies that enable virtual teams to work together.

Nokia Canada president Jeffrey Maddox says the growth comes as the company works to meet increased demand from customers and partners.

The company recently announced a research and development hub in Ottawa.

The Ottawa hub is expected to add 340 jobs.