Montreal payment-technology company Nuvei Corp. NVEI-T says it plans to buy Nasdaq-listed competitor Paya Holdings Inc. for about $1.3-billion.

The all-cash deal values Paya PAYA-Q at US$9.75 per share, which is a 25-per-cent premium on Friday’s closing price. Nuvei said in a press release Monday morning that it would finance the deal with a mix of cash and a new $600-million line of credit.

Nuvei has long used acquisitions to fuel its growth. In 2019, it bought the U.K. payments-services company Safecharge International Group Ltd. for US$889-million.

Since the tech sector began swinging into a downturn in late 2021, analysts have speculated that a wave of mergers and acquisitions would sweep the industry.

Nuvei helps clients handle payments and payouts, and offers services ranging form card issuing to fraud management. Paya describes itself as one of the top payment processors in the United States.

Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s chief executive officer and chair, said on a conference call Monday morning that buying Paya would expand Nuvei’s presence across North America and deepen its presence in the business-to-business payments market.

“We see a lot of momentum in this business in the short and medium term,” he said. “ … The combination will help us succeed in any economic environment.”

Shares of Nuvei were down 6.15 per cent in pre-market trading just after 8:30 eastern time Monday, at US$25.34 on the Nasdaq.

More to come.