Technology

OpenText buys Montreal-based XMedius for $75-million

WATERLOO
The Canadian Press
The OpenText building in Waterloo, Ont.

Kevin Van Paassen/The Globe and Mail

Business software company OpenText has acquired XMedius, a provider of secure file exchange and communication, for $75 million in cash.

OpenText chief executive Mark Barrenechea says the deal strengthens its secure information exchange, unified communications and digital fax business.

XMedius is based in Montreal and has offices in Seattle and Paris.

It has more than 20 million users and 50,000 installations around the world.

XMedius currently generates approximately $40 million annually in revenue.

OpenText says it expects revenue at XMedius to be down as much as 20 per cent in the first year due to customary purchase price accounting adjustments and integration activities.

