Ottawa boosts broadband funding by $750-million in bid to expand high-speed internet access in rural areas

The federal government is boosting its funding for rural broadband projects by $750-million as it looks to accelerate the deployment of high-speed internet amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The additional funding brings the total amount of the Universal Broadband Fund, which will dole out funding to projects aimed at bringing high-speed internet to rural and remote areas, to $1.75-billion.

Ottawa says the investment will help connect 98 per cent of Canadians to high-speed internet by 2026 and 100 per cent of Canadians by 2030.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.