Ottawa is expected to announce the shutdown of the national COVID-19 contact tracing app this week, months after changes to PCR testing regulations in many provinces had rendered it largely useless across much of Canada, say two sources familiar with the situation.

COVID Alert was hailed as a made-in-Canada tool to trace and contain the spread of COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic. By tracking people’s close contacts with anonymous Bluetooth signals, it allowed citizens with positive PCR tests to upload codes to the app that would send exposure notifications to anyone who had spent more than 15 minutes near them.

The Globe and Mail is not identifying its sources because they were not authorized to discuss the shutdown. But the COVID Alert app’s death has been a protracted one. By several metrics, it did not achieve what it was designed to do. Only 6.9 million of Canada’s 38 million residents downloaded the app by last February ­­­– which is when Ottawa stopped publishing usage numbers – and Canadians only input 57,704 codes declaring they had COVID into the app.

At that point in time, more than 3 million Canadians had contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic’s start; total infections are now approaching 4 million. Users often complained of false positive exposures; British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon and Nunavut opted against using the app altogether.

Bianca Wylie, a long-time advocate for transparency in government on matters of digital decision-making, had in recent months been warning that Ottawa had failed to responsibly wind down COVID Alert, and that it demonstrates a need to develop clear-cut policy around “tech interventions” in broad societal matters. “We have to force the government through this wind-down process because they can’t be allowed to do this kind of wide-scale experimentation lightly,” she wrote on her blog in April.

The Canadian Press reported last year that Ottawa spent $20-million working on the app, which was built by the Canadian Digital Service with assistance from other federal departments and the Ontario Digital Service.

Launched in July 2020, COVID Alert was heralded as a significant achievement in contract tracing and as a strong example of public- and private-sector teamwork at a moment when virtual collaboration seemed new to many. It built on exposure-notification technology developed by Shopify Inc. volunteers and had a security review done by BlackBerry Ltd.

Interest in the app dwindled through 2021 as public and government attention turned toward other tools for reducing COVID infections that were becoming more widely available: vaccines and rapid antigen tests. Yet the year’s end coincided with the rise of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, which prompted governments to shift reliance from government-backed PCR testing to the mass distribution of rapid antigen tests ­– the results from which are less accurate and are largely not collected by health authorities.

