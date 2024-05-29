PwC to become OpenAI’s largest enterprise customer amid generative AI boom

Open this photo in gallery: A PwC sign in the lobby of offices in Barangaroo, Australia, on June 22, 2023.Staff/Reuters

PwC will become the largest customer and first reseller of OpenAI’s enterprise product as part of a new deal, the accounting giant said on Wednesday, as businesses rush to adopt and capitalize on generative artificial intelligence.

PwC will roll out ChatGPT Enterprise, a version of the Microsoft-backed AI startup’s chatbot aimed at large companies.

The firm will provide ChatGPT Enterprise to its 75,000 U.S. employees and 26,000 UK employees, according to the Wall Street Journal which first reported the agreement.

“We are actively engaged in genAI with over 95 per cent of UK and US consulting client accounts, alongside discussing the use and implications of AI with many of our audit clients,” PwC said.

However, it did not disclose the financial terms of the deal or details on its plans to resell the AI product.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

PwC said it has been developing custom GPTs to help its employees with tasks such as reviewing tax returns and dashboard and report generation.

The OpenAI agreement builds upon PwC’s previously announced plans to invest $1-billion in generative AI technology, the company said.

OpenAI has been making efforts to add enterprise customers beyond Microsoft MSFT-Q.

Reuters reported in April that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman hosted hundreds of Fortune 500 company executives in San Francisco, New York and London, where he and other executives pitched AI services for corporate use, going head-to-head in some cases with Microsoft.

Wall Street Journal owner News Corp had entered into a content agreement with OpenAI earlier in May.