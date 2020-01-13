 Skip to main content

Technology

Register
AdChoices

Shaw says first-quarter earnings dipped even as wireless revenue climbed

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Shaw Communications headquarters is seen in Calgary, on Jan. 11, 2018.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Shaw Communications Inc. says earnings dipped in its first fiscal quarter of 2020 even as wireless revenue climbed.

The Calgary-based telecom company says net income came in at $162-million or 31 cents per share for the quarter ending Nov. 30, down from $186-million or 36 cents per share for the same quarter last year.

Shaw says the comparative decline for the first quarter was largely because of a $23-million equity income in the quarter last year from its investment in Corus Entertainment Inc.

Story continues below advertisement

Revenue in the quarter was $1.38-billion, up from $1.35-billion last year as wireless service revenue was up 18.1 per cent, including net postpaid additions of about 67,000 in the quarter.

Analysts had expected earnings of 33 cents per share, while revenue was in line with expectations, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Shaw says it had a net addition of 5,600 in its non-wireless consumer segment as it launched more internet options, but overall revenue was down in the segment as it saw declines in video, satellite and phone subscriber revenue.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies