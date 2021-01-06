 Skip to main content
Technology

Shopify aims to hire 2,021 new technical staff this year

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
The Shopify headquarters stands in Ottawa on Sept. 1, 2020.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Shopify Inc. plans to double its engineering team this year and has appointed a new vice-president to help it reach that goal.

The Ottawa-based e-commerce company says it will hire 2,021 new employees this year to work in technical roles.

Shopify says on its website that it is looking for people with experience in front-end and back-end development, data, mobile and infrastructure work to join the company.

Shopify, which has the largest market cap of any company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, advertises that the new hires can be located anywhere because it is shifting to a primarily remote work force.

As Shopify works towards its target, it says it has hired Cathy Polinsky to serve as its new vice-president of engineering.

Ms. Polinsky was previously the chief technology officer at online personal styling service Stitch Fix and worked at Salesforce, Oracle Corp. and Yahoo.

“Shopify’s mission to make commerce better for everyone is incredibly inspiring, and it’s what attracted me most to the role,” she said in a statement e-mailed to The Canadian Press.

“I’m thrilled to join Shopify to tackle the limitless opportunity of levelling the playing field for entrepreneurs and helping to make a better shopping experience for consumers.”

