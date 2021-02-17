 Skip to main content
Shopify blows past quarterly forecasts, posts first back-to-back net profit

Sean SilcoffTechnology Reporter
Shopify Inc. continued its blistering pace of growth in the fourth quarter of 2020, as the Canadian ecommerce retail software provider reported financial results that well exceeded expectations, including its first back-to-back net profit.

The company – which plans to continue working remotely after the pandemic and placelined its earnings press release from “The Internet” as opposed to its domicile in Ottawa – said it booked revenue of US$977.7-million in the quarter ended Dec. 31. That was up 94 per cent from the year-earlier period and well ahead of consensus analyst expectations of about $913-million. The company’s adjusted operating income increased to $200-million from $28.5-million a year earlier, and exceeded analyst expectations of US$142.7-million. The company’s merchants transacted US$41.1-billion of sales through the Shopify platform, up 99 per cent year over year and surpassing analyst expectations of US$38.1-billion

Shopify’s net income was US$123.9-million, or 99 US cents per share, compared with a $0.8-million net income a year earlier. Shopify, which rarely earns a quarterly profit, also posted net income of US$191-million in the third quarter. It ended the year with US$6.39-billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, up by nearly $4-billion over the previous year following two share class offerings during 2020 as the company’s stock price soared.

“Our fourth-quarter results capped off an outstanding 2020, thanks to the success of our merchants in a year that truly tested their mettle and triggered more entrepreneurs around the world to start their journey toward economic independence,” said Amy Shapero, Shopify’s chief financial officer in a release.

The company, which pushed out a number of features in 2020 to help its small and medium business customers handle changes wrought by the pandemic, pulled its earnings guidance provided one year ago at the outset of the health crisis. Shopify subsequently reported significantly higher-than-expected results for the last three quarters of 2020 as ecommerce adoption accelerated worldwide; its revenue for the year was US$2.93-billion, up 86 per cent from 2019. Shopify also became Canada’s most valuable publicly traded company last year.

On Wednesday it provided some non-quantified general outlook statements to set expectations that last year’s growth rate will not continue at the same pace in 2021 as it did last year. As vaccines roll out, people can move more freely “and some consumer spending will likely rotate back to offline retail and services…the ongoing shift to ecommerce, which accelerated in 2020, will likely resume a more normalized pace of growth,” the company stated in its earnings release.

More to come

