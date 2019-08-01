 Skip to main content

Technology Shopify shares rise on improved full-year forecast

Shopify shares rise on improved full-year forecast

Reuters
Shopify Inc on Thursday raised its full-year revenue forecast and reported a quarterly profit that handily beat Street estimates, as the Canadian e-commerce company’s investments to attract customers to its product offerings paid off.

The company’s U.S.-listed shares were up 7.5 per cent at $341.57 in premarket trading.

Gross merchandise volume (GMV), a widely watched figure for the e-commerce industry’s performance, rose 51 per cent to $13.8 billion, the company said.

The company, which is looking for a larger slice of the e-commerce industry, dominated by players including Amazon.com and eBay, is investing heavily to attract merchants to its tools and websites.

Ottawa-based Shopify said it now expects full-year revenues between $1.51 billion and $1.53 billion, up from the previous range of $1.48 billion to $1.50 billion.

The company also launched its fulfilment network in June, and said it plans on spending over a billion dollars to build and operate the network in the next few years.

Shopify said total operating expenses jumped 46 per cent to $244.4 million in the second quarter.

The company’s net loss widened to $28.7 million, or 26 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from about $24.0 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 14 cents per share, handily beating the average analyst estimate of 2 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue surged nearly 48 per cent to $362 million in the quarter.

