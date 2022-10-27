The Ottawa headquarters of Canadian e-commerce company Shopify.Justin Tang/The Associated Press

Shopify Inc. posted a higher quarterly revenue and lower net loss than was widely anticipated by financial analysts, injecting optimism for shareholders who have seen the e-commerce company’s stock lose more than 75 per cent of its value this year.

On Thursday, the Ottawa company reported its revenue was up by nearly 22 per cent from last year to US$1.4-billion in the third quarter of 2022. Analysts had expected revenue to peak at US$1.3-billion this past quarter.

Shopify also saw a loss of 2 cents per share on an adjusted basis, which is much lower than the loss of 7 cents that was expected, according to consensus analyst estimates. Gross merchandise volume (GMV), a figure that shows the value of sales through Shopify’s platform, reached US$46.2-billion in the third quarter, growing by 11 per cent from last year, though slightly behind estimates of US$46.8-billion.

Shopify shares rose Thursday morning following the earnings release, climbing nearly 16 per cent to $45.86 by midday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Thursday’s financial results from Shopify underscore a wide set of changes made by the company in recent months to navigate a global rout in the retail sector, which has included cutting down more than 10 per cent of its work force and finding novel avenues of growth. This includes an expansion of Shopify’s offerings for brick-and-mortar stores beyond its online network, and a bid to make the company’s platform the go-to for creators and influencers through new tools to connect them with merchants.

However, analysts say it is too early to determine whether those changes are panning out. “Results showed SHOP stock is not out of the woods, but is making positive progress,” Samad Samana, managing director and analyst at Jefferies Group LLC, said in a note to clients.

E-commerce has slowed significantly this year, as consumers have cut back on discretionary spending and turned away from online shopping trends seen during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, technology companies in particular have taken a beating as a stock selloff is seen across the industry. Shopify’s results are a rare glimmer of hope this week, as big tech giants Meta Platforms Inc. (which runs Facebook and Instagram), Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp. have announced results that disappointed investors.

“In a week full of mediocre and disappointing results from tech, Shopify is proving to be the good news story here,” said Tom Forte, managing director and senior research analyst at D.A. Davidson, in an interview.

“I think it’ll certainly be challenging ahead. There’s no denying that,” Mr. Forte said. “But there is a sizable improvement we’re seeing here, especially compared to the last two quarters.”

Shopify executives told analysts in a conference call Thursday that the road to recovery is still far ahead, projecting an adjusted net loss for the rest of the year and warning that the fourth quarter will also see net losses similar to the third quarter.

In her last call with investors and analysts as Shopify’s chief financial officer, Amy Shapero said Shopify continues to battle against higher inflation, currency headwinds from the U.S dollar and rising interest rates.

“All of this is weighing on us, with consumer spending still down,” Ms. Shapero said.

More to come.