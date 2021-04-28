Shopify’s US$1.3-billion profit eclipses revenue after another blistering quarter fueled by pandemic shift to online shopping

Shopify Inc. booked a US$1.26-billion net profit in a first quarter that saw the online commerce software provider yet again vastly exceed analyst expectations, as it has done every trimester since going public six years ago.
It was the third consecutive quarterly profit for a company that doesn’t focus on bottom line results and had rarely reported an in-the-black quarter since its May 2015 IPO. Unlike the past two quarters, when gains were driven by accelerated drive by shoppers and merchants to buy and sell online in the pandemic, most of the net profit gain was related to the company’s windfall gain from investing in consumer ecommerce purchase finance company Affirm Holdings Inc., which went public in January. Affirm provides “buy now, pay later” instalment payment offerings to ecommerce merchants and is available to many of the 1.7-million-plus merchants globally who use Shopify’s online software to manage their websites and operations. Earnings per share amounted to US$9.94 per share, up from a net loss of US27 cents per share a year earlier.
Even without the impact of Affirm, Shopify – which is headquartered in Ottawa but now placelines its press releases from “Internet, Everywhere” - continued to drive exceptional growth from its core business. Revenue in the quarter ended March 31 reached US$988.6-million, up 110 per cent year over year, and more than US$135-million higher than consensus estimates by analysts. Shopify’s merchants processed US$37.3-billion of orders, or gross merchandise volume, through the platform, more than 10 per cent higher than most estimates. Operating income of US$118.9-million compared to a loss of US$73.2-million in the same quarter last year.
“While we continue to like the name, we were surprised by the strength in the results,” said National Bank Financial analyst Richard Tse, who had expected Shopify to book US$851-million in revenue and adjusted per share earnings – factoring out stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangibles, unrealized investment gains and related tax effects – of US$1.07, nearly US$1 per share lower than what Shopify reported. “Compared to an already strong prior year, [first quarter] growth actually accelerated from a revenue perspective. And while EPS is not the primary growth focus for these high growth names, they blew away the consensus expectation showing the potential operating leverage in their business model.”
Shopify has surpassed analyst estimates every quarter since going public, though the gap has widened considerably since the pandemic started. “Shopify’s momentum continued into 2021 as digital commerce tailwinds remained strong and merchants took advantage of the range of capabilities offered by our platform,” Shopify chief financial officer Amy Shapero said in a statement.
The company ended the quarter with US$7.9-billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, after tapping stock markets in February for a third US$1-billion-plus equity raise since the start of a pandemic-fueled surge in its share price to pad its treasury.
But, as it did with the release of year-end results two months ago, Shopify reiterated its warning that it expects revenue in 2021 to increase at “a lower rate” than in 2020 - albeit still at a rapid pace. Shopify said as countries roll out vaccines, life starts to return to normal and some consumer spending moves back to conventional physical retail stores and ecommerce adoption rates “will likely resume a more normalized pace of growth.” Analysts have warned this will be the last quarter with such exceptionally high year-on-year gains as the next quarter starting April 1 will be comparable to periods when commerce had already shifted online amid widespread sheltering from home. The company stopped providing specific financial guidance early last year.
Shopify stock, which nearly tripled in value in each of the past two years, closed Tuesday up just 0.2 per cent on the year. The stock was trading up more than 5 per cent in pre-market trading Wednesday following the release of earnings.
