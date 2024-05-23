South Korea unveils US$19-billion support package for its chip businesses

Open this photo in gallery: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol attends a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, on May 9.Song Kyung-seok/The Associated Press

South Korea announced on Thursday a 26 trillion won ($19-billion) support package for its chip businesses, citing a need to keep up in areas like chip design and contract manufacturing amid ‘all-out warfare’ in the global semiconductor market.

Under the package, President Yoon Suk Yeol said a financial support program worth about 17 trillion won was planned through state-run Korea Development Bank to back investments by semiconductor companies, according to the presidential office.

“As we all know, semiconductors are a field where all-out national warfare is under way. Win or lose, that depends on who can make cutting-edge semiconductors first,” Yoon said at a meeting with top government officials.

South Korea, home to the world’s top memory chip makers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, has fallen behind some rivals in areas such as chip design and contract chip manufacturing.

South Korea’s share of the global fabless sector, which is dominated by companies like U.S. giant Nvidia that design chips but outsource manufacturing, stood at about 1 per cent, Yoon’s office said. There was also a gap between local chip makers and the leading contract chip makers like Taiwan’s TSMC, it said.

Yoon said a 1 trillion won fund would be set up to support equipment makers and fabless companies.

Industry minister Ahn Duk-geun said the government aimed to help boost South Korea’s global market share in nonmemory chips, such as mobile processors, to 10 per cent from the current 2 per cent.

The package is bigger than plans flagged by the country’s finance minister Choi Sang-mok earlier this month, when he said the government was targeting support for chip investments and research worth more than 10 trillion won.

In a press briefing, Choi described South Korea’s chip support package “as good as” any other country.

Countries around the world ranging from China to the United States have been ploughing tens of billions of dollars via grants and other means to support their own chip sectors.

“The government is apparently trying to follow the trend where other countries are giving out subsidies for their own chip companies,” said Greg Roh, head of research at Hyundai Motor Securities.

South Korea is building a mega chip cluster in Yongin, south of the capital Seoul, touted as the world’s largest high-tech chipmaking complex to attract chip equipment and fabless companies.

Finance minister Choi said the government would streamline bureaucracy and cut red tape to help speed up construction of the chip cluster at twice the normal rate.

In January, Yoon, who has vowed to pour all possible resources into the country’s chip industry, said he would extend tax credits on investments in the domestic semiconductor industry to boost employment and attract more talent.