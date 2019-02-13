 Skip to main content

Report on Business TekSavvy lodges complaint with CRTC, says data omitted from annual report on industry trends

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
TekSavvy Solutions Inc. has lodged a complaint with the CRTC, saying that critical statistical information compiled by the federal telecommunications regulator was omitted from last year’s edition of an annual industry report.

The Ontario-based independent internet service provider (ISP) says the CRTC’s omission of the information makes it more difficult for companies like TekSavvy as they compete with industry giants, particularly Bell Canada.

A spokeswoman for the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission says it’s reviewing TekSavvy’s complaint.

TekSavvy says the 2018 Communications Monitoring Report issued Dec. 20 didn’t follow the CRTC’s usual practices for reporting things such as consumer appetite for faster internet, capital spending by independent ISPs and their market share.

TekSavvy and its peers have been trying for years to get the CRTC to make it easier for wholesale internet resellers to offer higher-speed internet service to their customers, who are also potential customers of the big players.

Andy Kaplan-Myrth, TekSavvy’s vice-president for regulatory affairs, says industry data normally available in December would have helped independent ISPs make their case at CRTC hearings in December and January.

Previous CRTC decisions have effectively allowed Bell Canada and other major phone companies to limit their wholesale customers such as TekSavvy from offering residential services above 50 megabits a second.

