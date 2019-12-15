 Skip to main content

Technology

Register
AdChoices

Telecom industry offering new financing plans as way to ease rapidly rising cost of smartphones

David Paddon
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The weeks before Christmas, 2017, were especially frenzied for Canada’s telecom industry, which waged a brief price war that overloaded selling systems during one of the year’s busiest weekends.

Fast-forward to Christmas, 2019, when many Canadians are free of the two-year wireless contracts they signed to get the smartphone of their choice for themselves or as gifts for their loved ones during that hectic period.

But between then and now, the overall price of smartphones on the market has risen dramatically.

Story continues below advertisement

“Definitely more than inflation,” says Steve Yang, who analyzes the Canadian communications equipment market for IDC Canada.

Two years ago, Apple’s iPhone X was notable for bursting through the $1,000 price point. Now, Mr. Yang said, about 70 per cent of the phones on the market cost more than $1,000.

Put another way, he says the average price of smartphones has increased 14 per cent over those two years, rising to $731 in the third quarter, and a fully-loaded version of Apple’s iPhone has wholesaled for as much as $2,000.

“That’s quite a lot of money,” Mr. Yang said.

“I think [the carriers] want to offer some sort of way to help people to stay in their networks and use different ways to refresh their device.”

One long-held strategy, which carriers have used extensively, is to promote smartphones that cost nothing up front – phones are included with the price of service over two years.

Another way, which hadn’t been used by the main Canadian carriers until the past six months, has been to offer instalment payment plans that separate hardware costs from monthly service fees.

Story continues below advertisement

Rogers Communications Inc. has been an outspoken supporter of this kind of financing agreement, which it began to offer in the summer about the time it became the first Canadian national carrier to offer wireless data plans that don’t charge overage fees.

“Consumers from around the world have enjoyed the benefits of device financing for some time and Canada is one of the last countries to adopt this model,” Brent Johnston, president of Rogers Wireless, said in a recent statement.

So far, however, Rogers, Bell and Telus continue to offer customers a variety of payment models, some of which don’t include equipment financing plans or equipment subsidies.

For example, customers may be enticed by reduced monthly fees – with the condition that the smartphone be returned in good working condition at the end of the two years, or be subject to an additional fee.

Paul McAleese, president of wireless Shaw Communications Inc., says its Freedom Mobile service has taken a different approach from the Big Three because its customers value having a straightforward choice to make.

“Rather than have a rate plan with an additional monthly payment required, and then perhaps a balloon payment at the back end, customers have told us that they’d like it all built into one, simple transparent payment [as Freedom does],” Mr. McAleese says.

Story continues below advertisement

He added that Apple – which IDC says accounts for half of the installed base in Canada – has pulled back on some of its wholesale pricing since the third quarter ended in September.

“We’ve seen parallel price reductions on Android devices, from all the major manufacturers, over the last three or four months as well,” Mr. McAleese said

“We just saw a level of consumer push-back, globally, that sent a very clear message to the manufacturers – and they responded, I think, quite sensibly.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies