Telehouse launches three Toronto data centres to help facilitate internet traffic flow

Data centre service provider Telehouse is expanding to Canada with the launch of three locations in downtown Toronto that will act as a central meeting point for internet traffic flow.

The company acquired the three sites last year for $1.35 billion.

The data centres will allow hundreds of internet carriers and service providers, cloud providers and content providers to connect by establishing a handoff location within Telehouse’s buildings.

Andy Fenton, director of sales and marketing for Telehouse Canada, says it chose to operate in downtown buildings to make it more efficient for companies relying on high-speed connections to link up with a provider’s network.

Telehouse Canada says its carrier-neutral data centres provide more than 30 megawatts of IT load.

Telehouse operates 45 interconnected data centres in 10 countries, with 3,000 global customers.