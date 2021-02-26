 Skip to main content
Telemedicine company Dialogue Technologies to launch IPO on the TSX, joining rush of tech firms to public markets

Sean SilcoffTechnology Reporter
Montreal telemedicine company Dialogue Technologies Inc. is set to join a rush of Canadian technology companies to the public markets.

The company, which offers medical services over the internet, has lined up National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Nova Scotia and Toronto Dominion Bank as lead bookrunners for an IPO on the Toronto Stock Exchange, two sources familiar with the situation said. The Globe is not identifying the sources because they are not authorized to comment on the matter.

The five year old company has raised more than $100-million in venture capital to date from Sun Life Financial Inc., National Bank of Canada, Power Corp. of Canada’s Portag3 Ventures, the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, White Star Capital and others.

Dialogue CEO Cherif Habib told the Globe last September his company was considering an IPO in 2021 after inviting investment bankers to pitch their services. At the time he said it was too early to say if the company would go public or not this year, but said “it is clear from these meetings that there is a huge appetite for high quality Canadian stories like Dialogue’s.”

The company has since declined to comment on its plans. A spokesman declined to comment on behalf of Mr. Habib.

However, numerous other Canadian technology companies have hired bankers or filed to go public in the subsequent five months. They have generally met with a warm investor response in what is shaping up to be the busiest period for IPOs since the Dot-com boom. That includes the two largest technology IPOs in Canadian history, by Nuvei Corp. and Telus International (Cda) Inc. In addition, Mindbeacon Holdings Inc. a much smaller and earlier-stage company than Dialogue offering mental health services over the internet, raised $65-million in a highly oversubscribed IPO in December. Mindbeacon stock closed Thursday at 38 per cent above its $8 per share issue price. Industry observers believe Toronto telemedicine startup Maple Corp., which raised $75-million last summer from Loblaw Cos. Ltd. could also be a near-term IPO candidate.

Valuations for publicly traded technology companies have skyrocketed since the start of the pandemic as people sheltering at home increasingly turned to online tools for shopping, workplace communications, training – and medical consultations. Others have been propelled by investor beliefs that corporations will increasingly digitize operations coming out of the pandemic-related economic depression, benefiting technology vendors.

Five-year old Dialogue hired hundreds of employees last year and increased the number of Canadians that can access medical services through its online platform more than twelvefold, to five million people as of last summer. The company in October announced it had purchased Canadian employee assistance program provider Optima Global Health.

Mr. Cherif told the Globe in September his company has “metrics, a growth profile and market leadership that would make us a uniquely attractive IPO candidate if we decided to go now…we’ve experienced superfast growth and the world needs virtual care more than ever.”

