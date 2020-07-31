Telus reports 39% drop in profit last quarter as store closures and reduced roaming hit the bottom line

Telus Corp. saw its second quarter profit decline by 39 per cent to $315 million as the pandemic led to lower roaming revenues and overage charges, higher bad debt expenses and temporary store closures.

The company said its net income, which was down from $520 million a year ago, was also impacted by higher income tax and financing costs and increased depreciation and amortization.

The earnings amounted to 23 cents per share, compared to 43 cents per share a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, Telus earned 25 cents per share, one cent below the consensus analyst estimate of 26 cents per share from S&P Capital IQ.

Telus reported $3.73 billion in quarterly revenue, up nearly 4 per cent from a year ago and above the consensus analyst estimate of $3.53 billion.

The company added 94,000 net new wireless subscribers during the quarter, compared to 154,000 during the same period last year.

“Our robust and consistent performance over the longer term, coupled with our strong balance sheet, positioned us well to navigate the uncertainty caused by the global health emergency,” Telus CEO Darren Entwistle said in a statement.

“We remain hopeful that conditions will permit us to meet or exceed our targeted dividend increase when we report our third quarter results in November.”

