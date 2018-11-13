Toronto left on sidelines as Amazon splits HQ2 between New York and Virginia

Amazon.com Inc. will set up massive new offices in New York City and a suburb of Washington, D.C., ending 14 months of global speculation over where one of the world’s most valuable companies will put down new roots – and leaving lone Canadian contender Toronto in the dust.

Amazon plans to spend US$5-billion on the two new developments and expects to get more than US$2-billion in tax credits and incentives, with plans to apply for more. Hiring at the new facilities will begin in 2019. In addition, Nashville, Tennessee, will be home to what Amazon is calling an “Operations Center of Excellence,” adding 5,000 corporate jobs.

The bid from Canada’s biggest city to host Amazon;’s “HQ2,” spearheaded by regional investment group Toronto Global with help from Toronto-Dominion Bank chief Ed Clark and other heavyweights of Canadian industry, was widely considered an unlikely candidate in the months leading up to the decision.

Story continues below advertisement

Related: Canadian tech companies, desperately seeking talent

Also: Hopes dim for Toronto’s Amazon HQ2 bid as reports of U.S. frontrunners emerge

Focus first turned to bidders that offered major tax concessions, such as Newark, N.J., and later, major hubs of industry, talent and influence: Dallas, New York and Washington – and as marketing expert Scott Galloway has noted, Amazon chief Jeff Bezos already owns homes in the latter two cities. Reports from the Wall Street Journal and Washington Post this month suggested “HQ2” would be split into two cities, honing in on Queens in New York and Crystal City near Washington; almost immediately afterward, experts such as the urbanist Richard Florida and the anti-monopoly advocate Stacy Mitchell began summing up the HQ2 process as a data grab that could help Amazon plan future expansions for maximum profit.

“These two locations will allow us to attract world-class talent that will help us to continue inventing for customers for years to come,” said Amazon founder and Chief Executive Jeff Bezos. Bezos is the world’s richest man with about $130 billion in Amazon stock alone.

The company said on Tuesday it will receive performance-based direct incentives of US$1.525-billion from the state of New York, based on creating 25,000 jobs in Long Island City.

Amazon will receive performance-based direct incentives of US$573-million based on the company creating 25,000 jobs with an average wage of over US$150,000 in Arlington.

The world’s largest online retailer has already been awarded more than US$1.6-billion of state and local public subsidies across the United States since 2000, with most of that after 2012, according to a database from the Washington-based government watchdog Good Jobs First.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Amazon did not comment on the Good Jobs First numbers but said it has invested US$160-billion in the United States since 2010, including in warehouses, data centers and employee compensation.

It estimated New York would see incremental tax revenue of more than US$10-billion over 20 years as a result of its investment and job creation; Virginia would take in US$3.2-billion; and Tennessee more than US$1-billion over 10 years.

In Nashville, Amazon will receive performance-based direct incentives of up to US$102-million based on the company creating 5,000 jobs with an average wage of over US$150,000.

Amazon said the job-creation incentives it expected amounted to US$48,000 per position in New York and US$22,000 per job in Virginia.

“Economic incentives were one factor in our decision - but attracting top talent was the leading driver,” Amazon said on its corporate blog.

Toronto was the sole Canadian bidder left when Amazon shortlisted 20 potential jurisdictions to host HQ2 after 238 proposals came through. But while Canada’s biggest city will not get a lucrative slice of the proposed US$5-billion investment and 50,000 workers that Amazon dangled in front of HQ2 bidders, the people who built its bid say that the process left the city with a strong calling card to lure future investment to the city.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was a great opportunity for us,” said Toby Lennox, Toronto Global’s chief executive officer, in an interview last week where he already began referring to the bid in the past tense: “It gave us a platform to promote the Toronto region writ large in a way that we would never have had.”

Toronto’s bid did not offer Amazon favourable tax treatment, but highlighted existing tax credits, the region’s large talent pool, and potential savings from lower salaries and health care costs. Toronto mayor John Tory said last week that Toronto’s bid has been downloaded more than 17,000 times and used as a reference for others considering coming to Toronto. “This city is a beacon for investment, for people, for companies,” he told reporters at City Hall last week.

More than 7,000 Canadians work for Amazon across the country, in tech development, warehouse-facility, and cloud-services roles, with an additional 6,000 jobs having already been announced.

The digital retailer and cloud-services provider – the second U.S. company, after Apple Inc., to reach a US$1-trillion valuation on the public markets – has transformed its hometown of Seattle, employing at least 40,000 people in 8 million square feet of office space across 33 buildings. Its new headquarters is expected to be similarly sized, with the potential to similarly transform its host city.

Speaking at the Canadian Club in Toronto last October, Mr. Clark said the process of building Toronto’s bid was an eye-opening one: “We can thank Amazon's unusual process for one thing: They have forced us to look hard at Ontario's qualifications, to measure how we compare against others and to see where we need to do better."

The company is expected spend half a billion dollars annually on its “HQ2” to cover all real estate costs, including rent, property tax and electricity. Salary costs could amount to double that.

Story continues below advertisement

Alongside traditional inner-core office space, Toronto’s bid for HQ2 put great emphasis on a parcel of land just east of the Don Valley Parkway it called the “East Harbour” site, which would include the long-abandoned Unilver soap factory. Toronto proposed a bustling new neighbourhood with 13 million square feet of office and retail space that could become a walkable green campus for the e-commerce giant. The majority of the East Harbour site is owned by First Gulf Corp., which has spent years working on a plan to develop it.

With Reuters

amazon nation Across Canada, Amazon has created more than 7,000 full-time jobs, from its customer fulfill ment facilities in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta to the AWS infrastructure region in the Montreal area to the company’s Vancouver and Toronto Tech Hubs. Calgary Vancouver Winnipeg Montreal Ottawa Toronto Amazon’s workforce Global 575,000 Canada* 12,100 ( 5,400 disclosed 6,700 promised) *Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec Amazon centres in Canada Site Square footage Jobs 1,000 disclosed 4,000 promised Vancouver Undisclosed Corporate offices New Westminster, B.C. 450,000+ Combined 800 Fulfillment Centre Delta, B.C. 190,000+ Fulfillment Centre Tsawwassen First Nations, Deltaport, B.C. 700 (in 2019) 450,000 Fulfillment Centre 1,000+ Calgary 600,000 Fulfillment Centre Winnipeg Undisclosed Undisclosed AWS Thinkbox 600+ Toronto Undisclosed Tech Hub Mississauga, Ont. 500,000 Fulfillment Centre Combined 2,000 Milton, Ont. 375,000 Fulfillment Centre Brampton, Ont. 500,000 Fulfillment Centre Brampton, Ont. 850,000 Fulfillment Centre 600 (in 2019) Carlsbad Spr., Ont. 1,000,000 Fulfillment Centre 1,400 (in 2019) Caledon, Ont. 1,000,000 Fulfillment Centre Montreal Undisclosed Undisclosed AWS Canada (Central) JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL SOURCE: amazon amazon nation Across Canada, Amazon has created more than 7,000 full-time jobs, from its customer fulfillment facilities in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta to the AWS infra- structure region in the Montreal area to the company’s Vancouver and Toronto Tech Hubs. Calgary Vancouver Winnipeg Montreal Ottawa Toronto Amazon’s work force Global 575,000 Canada* 12,100 ( 5,400 disclosed 6,700 promised) *Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec Amazon centres in Canada Site Square footage Jobs 1,000 disclosed 4,000 promised Vancouver Undisclosed Corporate offices New Westminster, B.C. 450,000+ Combined 800 Fulfillment Centre Delta, B.C. 190,000+ Fulfillment Centre Tsawwassen First Nations, Deltaport, B.C. 700 (in 2019) 450,000 Fulfillment Centre 1,000+ Calgary 600,000 Fulfillment Centre Winnipeg Undisclosed Undisclosed AWS Thinkbox 600+ Toronto Undisclosed Tech Hub Mississauga, Ont. 500,000 Fulfillment Centre Combined 2,000 Milton, Ont. 375,000 Fulfillment Centre Brampton, Ont. 500,000 Fulfillment Centre Brampton, Ont. 850,000 Fulfillment Centre 600 (in 2019) Carlsbad Spr., Ont. 1,000,000 Fulfillment Centre 1,400 (in 2019) Caledon, Ont. 1,000,000 Fulfillment Centre Montreal Undisclosed Undisclosed AWS Canada (Central) JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: amazon amazon nation Across Canada, Amazon has created more than 7,000 full-time jobs, from its cus tomer fulfillment facilities in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta to the AWS infrastructure region in the Montreal area to the company’s Vancouver and Toronto Tech Hubs. Calgary Winnipeg Vancouver Montreal Ottawa Toronto Amazon’s work force Global 575,000 Canada* 12,100 ( 5,400 disclosed 6,700 promised) *Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec Amazon centres in Canada Site Square footage Jobs 1,000 disclosed 4,000 promised Vancouver Undisclosed Corporate offices New Westminster, B.C. 450,000+ Fulfillment Centre Combined 800 190,000+ Delta, B.C. Fulfillment Centre 700 (in 2019) Tsawwassen First Nations, Deltaport , B.C. 450,000 Fulfillment Centre 1,000+ Calgary 600,000 Fulfillment Centre Winnipeg Undisclosed Undisclosed AWS Thinkbox 600+ Toronto Undisclosed Tech Hub Mississauga, Ont. 500,000 Fulfillment Centre Combined 2,000 Milton, Ont. 375,000 Fulfillment Centre Brampton, Ont. 500,000 Fulfillment Centre Brampton, Ont. 850,000 Fulfillment Centre 600 (in 2019) Carlsbad Springs, Ont. 1,000,000 Fulfillment Centre 1,400 (in 2019) Caledon, Ont. Fulfillment Centre 1,000,000 Montreal Undisclosed Undisclosed AWS Canada (Central) JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: amazon

​