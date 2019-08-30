 Skip to main content

Technology Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account hacked

San Francisco
The Globe and Mail
The Twitter account of Jack Dorsey, the chief executive of Twitter, was compromised.

ERIC THAYER/The New York Times News Service

The account of Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey was hacked on Friday afternoon, sending public tweets and retweets including racial slurs and curse words to 4 million followers.

Twitter in a tweet said that it was aware the account was compromised and investigating what had happened.

One of the tweets claimed Nazi leader Adolf Hitler was innocent, while others contained racist comments against African Americans and Jews. There was also a tweet suggesting there was a bomb at Twitter’s headquarters.

Shortly after the apparent hack, the offensive tweets and retweets were deleted.

Twitter shares fell less than 1 per cent in after-hours trade following the hack.

