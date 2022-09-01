Twitter Inc. TWTR-N says Canadians will be among the first to access an edit button the social media platform is starting to test this month.

The feature will first become available to Canadian subscribers of Twitter Blue, the company’s paid subscription service, as early as late September.

if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button



this is happening and you'll be okay — Twitter (@Twitter) September 1, 2022

The feature will let subscribers edit their tweets, add or remove tags and reorder attached media within 30 minutes of publishing.

Tweets will be labelled as modified and users will get access to a history of the changes.

The company says the feature is meant to reduce the frustration that comes with having to delete a tweet or leave a typo on display because there is no current way to alter tweets.

The rollout of the long-awaited feature comes as Canada is looking to regulate tech companies and pressure is mounting to tamp down on online harassment.

