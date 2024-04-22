Union files application to represent workers at Amazon facility in Laval, Que.

A Quebec-based union says it has filed an application to represent hundreds of Amazon.com Inc. AMZN-Q workers at a warehouse in the province.

The Confederation des syndicats nationaux says the application it made with the Administrative Labour Tribunal is to represent 200 employees at Amazon’s DXT4 warehouse in Laval.

The union, which represents 330,000 workers across a wide array of industries, says the tribunal will now have to ensure the union cards warehouse workers signed represent a majority of staff at the facility.

If the tribunal finds the threshold has been met, the union says it will be certified as a representative of all the employees covered by the application.

Earlier this month, Unifor filed applications to represent workers at two Amazon warehouses in New Westminster and Delta, B.C.

Shortly after, the union wound up temporarily withdrawing the applications and accusing the e-commerce giant of providing a “suspiciously high” employee count that stymied its efforts.