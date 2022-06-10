Vancouver drug developer Zymeworks Inc. ZYME-N has swallowed a poison pill as part of its effort to ward off a hostile bid by Dubai hedge fund All Blue Falcons FZE.

Zymeworks said in a release Friday it had adopted a temporary shareholder rights plan that “is intended to enable all shareholders to realize the full value of their investment in Zymeworks” by reducing the likelihood any one person, entity or group can gain control of Zymeworks “through open market accumulation without paying all shareholders an appropriate control premium.” Under the plan, which expires next June 8, existing shareholders other than a hostile acquirer would gain the rights to purchase shares at a discount “if any entity, person or group acquires beneficial ownership of 10 per cent” of Zymeworks shares, or if certain unspecified “passive investors” gain 20 per cent of the stock.

The move appears to be a response to the fact that All Blue, an arm of All Blue Capital led by Canadian-born Matt Novak, has been rallying existing Zymeworks shareholders to support its unsolicited, non-binding US$10.50 a share takeover proposal. Zymeworks last month rejected the proposal, which values Zymeworks at US$773-million. Zymeworks stock dropped 6 per cent in early trading Friday to about US$6 a share, as biotechnology stocks sold off broadly. The company said since less than 10 per cent of its New York Stock Exchange-listed stock is held by Canadian shareholders, any formal offer would be governed by U.S. securities laws, which give greater breadth to public companies to fend off unwanted bids than Canadian rules.

“I think it’s unfortunate that the board has spent shareholder capital putting together a rights plan to defend against All Blue’s proposition,” Mr. Novak, a managing director with All Blue, said in an interview. “Our proposal would have provided significant shareholder value, and instead only achieved the objective of prolonging a potential acquisition battle by way of a proxy fight, particularly in a market where biotechnology has had an accelerated valuation reset. It’s goddamned disappointing” Zymeworks did so “instead of engaging us with a phone call.”

All Blue has yet to launch a formal hostile bid, which follows an exchange of communications prior to its proposal in which the hedge fund called on directors to immediately resign or face a public fight.

The unfolding takeover drama follow a tumultuous year for Zymeworks, once Canada’s most valuable early stage drug developers. Its stock had dropped 90 per cent since early 2021, partly because of setbacks related to its two lead cancer- and tumour-fighting drug candidates. Its slide was exacerbated by a crash of biotech stocks amid rising interest rates and mounting economic uncertainty.

Zymeworks replaced chief executive officer and founder Ali Tehrani in January with industry veteran Kenneth Galbraith, who promptly slashed staff by 25 per cent and raised US$107.5-million in a dilutive offering at $8 a share, 14 per cent below its price. The shares kept falling and traded for under $5 apiece before All Blue’s bid surfaced.

Mr. Galbraith has said the bid was “timed opportunistically” during a period of market torpor and prior to “several important near-term events for the company expected in 2022″ including publication of key trial data. The bid price is lso below the US$14.97-per-share strike price on the 500,000 options granted to Mr. Galbraith when he joined, meaning they would be worthless if a deal happened at All Blue’s terms. All Blue owns 6.9 per cent of Zymeworks according to its most recent fillings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The plan gives Mr. Galbraith and the Zymeworks board more time to find a white knight, or alternative buyer, at their terms. In the release, the company said therights plan “does not prevent the board from engaging with parties or accepting an acquisition proposal if the board believes that it is in the best interests of Zymeworks and its shareholders.”

Mr. Novak said “This action does nothing to hide the reality that the Zymeworks board is determined to entrench itself and not seriously consider our compelling offer. We urge Zymeworks shareholders to make it clear to their board that such tactics will fail.”

