Private equity firm Veritas Capital is considering a takeover offer for Canadian software company BlackBerry BB-T, according to a person familiar with the matter.

U.S.-listed shares of BlackBerry rose about 17 per cent.

Details of the offer could not be learned. Veritas and Blackberry did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for a comment.

BlackBerry had said in May it would conduct a review of strategic alternatives, which includes the possible separation of one or more of its businesses.