Verizon reaches last-minute deal to continue carrying Disney channels

Verizon customers can continue to watch ESPN, ABC and other channels owned by Disney after the two companies announced a deal over programming fees.
The telecommunications giant and the entertainment company said in a joint statement Sunday: “Verizon and The Walt Disney Company have reached a broad-based distribution agreement.”
The statement said details would be released in the coming days.
The companies faced a Dec. 31 deadline. Without an agreement, Verizon’s Fios network would have stopped carrying Disney channels.
