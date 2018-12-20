With handsets out of the picture, BlackBerry sees solid results

BlackBerry Ltd. has hit an inevitable milestone in its transformation to a secure enterprise data-transmission company: it recorded negligible handset revenue in its last quarter.

The smartphone pioneer, knocked from its historic perch over the past decade as Apple Inc.’s iPhones and Alphabet Inc.’s Android OS-powered devices took over the market, has spent the past five years under chief executive officer John Chen undergoing a company-wide strategic shift. BlackBerry now focuses on security for the “enterprise of things,” using its reputation as a secure smartphone leader to focus on securing data transmission across the ever-expanding number of connected devices in large organizations and in vehicles.

While BlackBerry recorded US$62-million in quarterly handheld-device revenue two years ago, and US$9-million last year, handsets did not factor into BlackBerry’s reported revenue for the quarter ended last Nov. 30.

The company’s total revenue was flat at US$226-million, held up by growth in its “technology solutions” segment, which includes its connected-car QNX software, and through licensing and intellectual property (IP). But even while BlackBerry’s handset legacy lives on by licensing the brand to other manufacturers – such as TCL Corp.’s BlackBerry KEY2 – the licensing revenue is buoyed by BlackBerry’s broader IP licensing. Mr. Chen told an analyst conference call Thursday morning that a recent legal settlement with Nokia Corp. contributed to the IP revenue boost this quarter.

Investors now tend to key into BlackBerry’s enterprise software-and-services income for signs of success in its Mr.-Chen-led turnaround. The last few quarters have delivered mixed results, in part because of a shift to a new standard for sales reporting and accounting practices – called ASC 606, which accounts for certain enterprise licensing revenue over the life of contracts, rather than recognizing it up front. The shift shocked investors two quarters ago as enterprise revenue fell by nearly a fifth from the year prior; as it stabilized last quarter, investors sent the stock up nearly 12 per cent.

Enterprise software-and-services revenue fell 1 per cent to US$96-million in the most recent quarter, the company’s third of fiscal 2019. “If we were to account for the third quarter of last year under ASC 606 in the same way this fiscal year, on that basis, enterprise software and services revenue would have experienced approximately 6 per cent growth year over year this quarter,” said chief financial officer Steven Capelli on the analyst call. Analyst Tim Long of Bank of Montreal Capital Markets said this week that he expects the accounting change to smooth out revenue over time, but still warned of bumpy near-term quarters.

The share price rose more than 5 per cent to US$7.74 just after markets opened on the New York Stock Exchange, with results above analyst expectations. This includes total non-generally-accepted-accounting-principles revenue of US$228-million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of US$214-million.

The company posted a profit of US$59-million, which translated to a profit of US$0.11 per basic share and a loss of US$0.01 per diluted share. That’s compared to a total loss of US$275-million a year earlier, which was in large part due to a one-time payment to Nokia as part of the companies’ dispute.

The company made its biggest acquisition ever in November as it bought the California artificial-intelligence firm Cylance Inc. for US$1.4-billion. Cylance claims it can determine cybersecurity threats an average of 25 months before they become public knowledge; it will operate as an independent business unit within BlackBerry. “These cybersecurity capabilities will fit nicely with everything we do,” Mr. Chen said on the conference call Thursday, noting that its use cases within BlackBerry will be revealed at an analyst meeting in April.