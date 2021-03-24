 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Science

Register
AdChoices

Astronomers glimpse black hole’s magnetic personality

Ivan SemeniukScience Reporter
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The supermassive black hole at the centre of the galaxy M87 reveals a delicate spiral pattern in this image, based on a re-analysis of observations made in 2018. The pattern is caused by the influence of powerful magnetic fields on the radio waves that are emitted by the hot gas circling around the black hole. ​ ​

EHT Collaboration​

Astronomers have added a twist to their first-ever picture of a black hole.

A new take of the historic image, released on Wednesday, shows that in addition to a fearsome gravitational pull, the black hole also emanates a powerful magnetic field that threads through the hot gas orbiting around it, giving the picture a van Gogh-esque swirl.

While the presence of magnetic forces near the black hole has long been suspected, it has never been observed until now.

Story continues below advertisement

Avery Broderick, a researcher at the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics in Waterloo, Ont., was part of the team that spent two years carefully teasing the magnetic signal out of the image – an achievement he compared to being able to watch a play in its entirety after previously only hearing snatches of dialogue at the stage door.

“Now we can watch the drama unfold,” said Dr. Broderick, who is also an associate professor at the University of Waterloo.

The picture is the work of the Event Horizon Telescope, a project that combines data gathered simultaneously by several radio dishes located around the globe to produce an image that is as sharp as would be seen by a single radio telescope the size of Earth. When the original version of the image was published in 2018, it was hailed as the first direct view of the environment around a black hole, one of the most extraordinary classes of objects in the universe.

The black hole resides at the heart of a distant galaxy known as M87 and is estimated to contain a mass equivalent to six and and a half billion suns. By definition, it gives off no light. In the image it is seen in silhouette, occupying the dark area at the centre. The glowing ring around it is made up of ionized gas circling the black hole at high speed.

For their updated version of the image, Dr. Broderick and his colleagues used the original data to extract additional information. By measuring how the the radio waves emanating from around the black hole are aligned – an effect that is analogous to looking at the object through polarized sunglasses – they could map the influence of the black hole’s magnetic field on the gas.

The resulting swirl is not a physical depiction of the gas; in reality, the brush-like grooves are merely a representation that indicates the strength and direction of the polarizing effect. However, it amounts to proof that the gas is highly magnetized. Dr. Broderick said the effect can now be studied in more detail to reveal how the black hole’s immense gravitational and rotational energy is transferred to its surroundings via magnetic forces.

Jayanne English, an astronomer at the University of Manitoba who has mapped the magnetism around galaxies but is not part of the Event Horizon Telescope project, called the new image “evocative” and reminiscent of the way a sprinkle of iron filings can be used to reveal the invisible field around a household magnet.

Story continues below advertisement

“This rendition of the data helps build bridges between the public and the astrophysicists who want to share their ongoing investigations,” she said.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies