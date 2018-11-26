Live from Mars: Follow the InSight probe’s historic landing this afternoon

On Monday, scientists will get to explore deep below the Martian surface when a NASA probe lands on the red planet. Peering toward the planet’s core with seismometers and drilling deep underground to measure its crust, InSight will spend two years digging for clues about how Mars formed and evolved.

If all goes as planned, it all gets under way around 3 p.m. (ET) Monday afternoon when InSight touches down somewhere on the flat and featureless Elysium Planitia. Follow NASA’s feed from Mission Control in the video player above. Globe and Mail science reporter Ivan Semeniuk is watching the landing at the Jet Propulsion Labratory in Pasadena, Calif., and you can follow his Twitter updates, before and after the landing, in the feed below. You can also read his primer on what to expect.

What to expect: A visual guide

While previous landers have sampled the Martian soil and roamed the surface, NASA’s Mars Insight mission is turning its instruments to the planet’s hidden interior. There, scientists hope to understand the history and evolution of a world that once saw massive volcanic eruptions and flowing water on its surface.

Story continues below advertisement

THE ENTRY, DESCENT AND LANDING

The most harrowing moments for the mission will occur during the approximately seven minutes that it takes to go from a high-speed space cruise to a safe deployment on the surface. The 360-kilogram lander will be protected by a heat shield during the first part of its descent, after which it will be slowed by a parachute and then, for the final 40 seconds, by firing engines. ENTRY PREP PHASE Final perameter updates and entry state initialization Cruise stage speration and entry turn starts Entry, peak heating and deceleration then parachute deployment HYPERSONIC PHASE PARACHUTE PHASE Heat shield jettison Leg deployments, radar activated Lander separation, gravity turn start, engines fire TERMINAL DESCENT PHASE Touchdown MARS SURFACE Solar array deployment, gyro-compassing begins TRISH McALASTER / THE GLOBE AND MAIL SOURCE AND PHOTO: NASA The most harrowing moments for the mission will occur during the approximately seven minutes that it takes to go from a high-speed space cruise to a safe deployment on the surface. The 360-kilogram lander will be protected by a heat shield during the first part of its descent, after which it will be slowed by a parachute and then, for the final 40 seconds, by firing engines. ENTRY PREP PHASE Final perameter updates and entry state initialization Cruise stage speration and entry turn starts Entry, peak heating and deceleration then parachute deployment HYPERSONIC PHASE PARACHUTE PHASE Heat shield jettison Leg deployments, radar activated Lander separation, gravity turn start, engines fire TERMINAL DESCENT PHASE Touchdown MARS SURFACE Solar array deployment, gyro-compassing begins TRISH McALASTER / THE GLOBE AND MAIL SOURCE AND PHOTO: NASA The most harrowing moments for the mission will occur during the approximately seven minutes that it takes to go from a high-speed space cruise to a safe deployment on the surface. The 360-kilogram lander will be protected by a heat shield during the first part of its descent, after which it will be slowed by a parachute and then, for the final 40 seconds, by firing engines. ENTRY PREP PHASE Final perameter updates and entry state initialization Cruise stage speration and entry turn starts HYPERSONIC PHASE Entry, peak heating and deceleration then parachute deployment PARACHUTE PHASE Heat shield jettison Leg deployments, radar activated Lander separation, gravity turn start, engines fire TERMINAL DESCENT PHASE Touchdown MARS SURFACE Solar array deployment, gyro-compassing begins TRISH McALASTER / THE GLOBE AND MAIL SOURCE AND PHOTO: NASA





INSIGHT’S INSTRUMENTS

Open this photo in gallery Trish McAlaster/The Globe and Mail (Source and photo: NASA)





ROCKY PLANETS: THE INSIDE STORY