Live from Mars: Follow the InSight probe’s historic landing this afternoon

On Monday, scientists will get to explore deep below the Martian surface when a NASA probe lands on the red planet. Peering toward the planet’s core with seismometers and drilling deep underground to measure its crust, InSight will spend two years digging for clues about how Mars formed and evolved.
If all goes as planned, it all gets under way around 3 p.m. (ET) Monday afternoon when InSight touches down somewhere on the flat and featureless Elysium Planitia. Follow NASA’s feed from Mission Control in the video player above. Globe and Mail science reporter Ivan Semeniuk is watching the landing at the Jet Propulsion Labratory in Pasadena, Calif., and you can follow his Twitter updates, before and after the landing, in the feed below. You can also read his primer on what to expect.
What to expect: A visual guide
While previous landers have sampled the Martian soil and roamed the surface, NASA’s Mars Insight mission is turning its instruments to the planet’s hidden interior. There, scientists hope to understand the history and evolution of a world that once saw massive volcanic eruptions and flowing water on its surface.
THE ENTRY, DESCENT AND LANDING
The most harrowing moments for the mission will occur during the approximately seven minutes that it takes to go from a high-speed space cruise to a safe deployment on the surface. The 360-kilogram lander will be
protected by a heat shield during the first part of its descent, after which it will be slowed
by a parachute and then, for the final
40 seconds, by firing engines.
ENTRY
PREP
PHASE
Final perameter
updates and entry
state initialization
Cruise stage
speration and entry
turn starts
Entry, peak heating
and deceleration
then parachute
deployment
HYPERSONIC
PHASE
PARACHUTE
PHASE
Heat shield jettison
Leg deployments,
radar activated
Lander separation,
gravity turn start,
engines fire
TERMINAL
DESCENT
PHASE
Touchdown
MARS
SURFACE
Solar array
deployment,
gyro-compassing
begins
TRISH McALASTER / THE GLOBE AND MAIL
SOURCE AND PHOTO: NASA
INSIGHT’S INSTRUMENTS
ROCKY PLANETS: THE INSIDE STORY
Earth is the largest rocky planet in our solar system with an internal structure that includes a rock mantle and metallic core. Seismic data from the InSight mission will help determine if the Martian core is partly liquid and help clarify how the planet’s internal geology may have influenced prospects for life on the surface eons ago.
400 km
Continental crust
30 - 50 km
670 km
Upper
mantle
2,090 km
Lower
mantle
Fluid
outer
core
5,150 km
Solid
inner
core
EARTH
6,370 km
1,150 km?
Mantle
Ballistic crust
30 - 60 km?
1,670 km?
Solid or
liquid
core?
MARS
3,390 km?
TRISH McALASTER / THE GLOBE AND MAIL
SOURCE AND PHOTO: NASA
Read most recent letters to the editor.