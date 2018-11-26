 Skip to main content

Science Live from Mars: Follow the InSight probe’s historic landing this afternoon

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Upcoming

Live from Mars: Follow the InSight probe’s historic landing this afternoon

Comments

On Monday, scientists will get to explore deep below the Martian surface when a NASA probe lands on the red planet. Peering toward the planet’s core with seismometers and drilling deep underground to measure its crust, InSight will spend two years digging for clues about how Mars formed and evolved.

If all goes as planned, it all gets under way around 3 p.m. (ET) Monday afternoon when InSight touches down somewhere on the flat and featureless Elysium Planitia. Follow NASA’s feed from Mission Control in the video player above. Globe and Mail science reporter Ivan Semeniuk is watching the landing at the Jet Propulsion Labratory in Pasadena, Calif., and you can follow his Twitter updates, before and after the landing, in the feed below. You can also read his primer on what to expect.

What to expect: A visual guide

While previous landers have sampled the Martian soil and roamed the surface, NASA’s Mars Insight mission is turning its instruments to the planet’s hidden interior. There, scientists hope to understand the history and evolution of a world that once saw massive volcanic eruptions and flowing water on its surface.

Story continues below advertisement

THE ENTRY, DESCENT AND LANDING

The most harrowing moments for the mission will occur during the approximately seven minutes that it takes to go from a high-speed space cruise to a safe deployment on the surface. The 360-kilogram lander will be

protected by a heat shield during the first part of its descent, after which it will be slowed

by a parachute and then, for the final

40 seconds, by firing engines.

ENTRY

PREP

PHASE

Final perameter

updates and entry

state initialization

Cruise stage

speration and entry

turn starts

Entry, peak heating

and deceleration

then parachute

deployment

HYPERSONIC

PHASE

PARACHUTE

PHASE

Heat shield jettison

Leg deployments,

radar activated

Lander separation,

gravity turn start,

engines fire

TERMINAL

DESCENT

PHASE

Touchdown

MARS

SURFACE

Solar array

deployment,

gyro-compassing

begins

TRISH McALASTER / THE GLOBE AND MAIL

SOURCE AND PHOTO: NASA

The most harrowing moments for the mission will occur during the approximately seven minutes that it takes to go from a high-speed space cruise to a safe deployment on the surface. The 360-kilogram lander will be protected by a heat shield during the first part of its descent,

after which it will be slowed by a parachute and then,

for the final 40 seconds, by firing engines.

ENTRY

PREP

PHASE

Final perameter

updates and entry

state initialization

Cruise stage

speration and entry

turn starts

Entry, peak heating

and deceleration

then parachute

deployment

HYPERSONIC

PHASE

PARACHUTE

PHASE

Heat shield jettison

Leg deployments,

radar activated

Lander separation,

gravity turn start,

engines fire

TERMINAL

DESCENT

PHASE

Touchdown

MARS

SURFACE

Solar array

deployment,

gyro-compassing

begins

TRISH McALASTER / THE GLOBE AND MAIL

SOURCE AND PHOTO: NASA

The most harrowing moments for the mission will occur during the approximately seven minutes that

it takes to go from a high-speed space cruise to a safe deployment on the surface. The 360-kilogram lander will be protected by a heat shield during the first part of its descent, after which it will be slowed

by a parachute and then, for the final 40 seconds,

by firing engines.

ENTRY

PREP

PHASE

Final perameter

updates and entry

state initialization

Cruise stage

speration and entry

turn starts

HYPERSONIC

PHASE

Entry, peak heating

and deceleration

then parachute

deployment

PARACHUTE

PHASE

Heat shield jettison

Leg deployments,

radar activated

Lander separation,

gravity turn start,

engines fire

TERMINAL

DESCENT

PHASE

Touchdown

MARS

SURFACE

Solar array

deployment,

gyro-compassing

begins

TRISH McALASTER / THE GLOBE AND MAIL

SOURCE AND PHOTO: NASA


INSIGHT’S INSTRUMENTS

Open this photo in gallery

Trish McAlaster/The Globe and Mail (Source and photo: NASA)


ROCKY PLANETS: THE INSIDE STORY

Earth is the largest rocky planet in our solar system with an internal structure that includes a rock mantle and metallic core. Seismic data from the InSight mission will help determine if the Martian core is partly liquid and help clarify how the planet’s internal geology may have influenced prospects for life on the surface eons ago.

400 km

Continental crust

30 - 50 km

670 km

Upper

mantle

2,090 km

Lower

mantle

Fluid

outer

core

5,150 km

Solid

inner

core

EARTH

6,370 km

1,150 km?

Mantle

Ballistic crust

30 - 60 km?

1,670 km?

Solid or

liquid

core?

MARS

3,390 km?

TRISH McALASTER / THE GLOBE AND MAIL

SOURCE AND PHOTO: NASA

Earth is the largest rocky planet in our solar system with an internal structure that includes a rock mantle and metallic core. Seismic data from the InSight mission will help determine if the Martian core is partly liquid and help clarify how the planet’s internal geology may have influenced prospects for life on the surface eons ago.

400 km

Continental crust

30 - 50 km

670 km

Upper

mantle

2,090 km

Lower

mantle

Fluid

outer

core

5,150 km

Solid

inner

core

EARTH

6,370 km

1,150 km?

Mantle

Ballistic crust

30 - 60 km?

1,670 km?

Solid or

liquid

core?

MARS

3,390 km?

TRISH McALASTER / THE GLOBE AND MAIL

SOURCE AND PHOTO: NASA

Earth is the largest rocky planet in our solar system with an internal structure that includes a rock mantle

and metallic core. Seismic data from the InSight

mission will help determine if the Martian core

is partly liquid and help clarify how the planet’s

internal geology may have influenced prospects

for life on the surface eons ago.

400 km

Continental crust

30 - 50 km

670 km

Upper

mantle

2,090 km

Lower

mantle

Fluid

outer

core

5,150 km

Solid

inner

core

EARTH

6,370 km

1,150 km?

Ballistic crust

30 - 60 km?

1,670 km?

Mantle

Solid or

liquid

core?

MARS

3,390 km?

TRISH McALASTER / THE GLOBE AND MAIL

SOURCE AND PHOTO: NASA

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019