 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Science

Register
AdChoices

Largest ever celestial collision reveals a new kind of black hole

Ivan SemeniukScience Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Artist’s impression of binary black holes about to collide. Image credit: Mark Myers, ARC Centre of Excellence for Gravitational Wave Discovery (OzGrav).

Mark Myers, ARC Centre of Excellence for Gravitational Wave Discovery (OzGrav). /The Globe and Mail

Scientists combing the cosmos for signs of heavy things bumping in the night have recorded their biggest bang yet.

In this case, two black holes, one 85 times the mass of our sun and the other 66 times the mass, merged in an instant to form one much larger black hole totaling 142 suns, researchers involved in the detection revealed on Wednesday.

For those quick with arithmetic, that leaves the equivalent of about nine suns unaccounted for. Scientists say most of that mass was converted directly into gravitational energy that caused the very space around the black holes to stretch and heave like a stormy sea. And though the collision occurred a staggering five billion light years away, the vibrations were strong enough to rattle sensors here on Earth.

Story continues below advertisement

Wednesday’s announcement is simultaneous with the release of scientific papers describing the event in detail. The actual detection was made on May 21, 2019, during the third run of the international physics experiment known as the LIGO-Virgo collaboration.

The experiment consists of three enormous detectors, two in the United States and one in Europe, each involving an elaborate mechanism for bouncing laser light back and forth from suspended mirrors positioned kilometres apart. These are used to sense passing ripples in the makeup of space called gravitational waves. While such waves were predicted more than a century ago by Albert Einstein, the ability to measure them emanating from remote celestial smash-ups is barely five years old.

This collaboration’s latest find is significant for several reasons. Not only was the black hole collision the largest and most distant emitter of gravitational waves ever detected, it verifies the existence of a new class of object known as intermediate mass black holes. The result is likely to spur a host of new questions about how these black holes form and what that may say about the evolution of the universe and the laws of physics.

“This is a huge discovery in that it’s the first conclusive observation in any medium of intermediate mass black holes,” said Jess McIver, an assistant professor at the University of British Columbia and a member of the collaboration.

The term black hole describes any object whose gravity is so strong that not even light can escape its pull. In theory black holes can be any size, but in practice, astronomers have only found evidence for two distinct types.

The smaller variety, formed when a giant star runs out of fuel and collapses in on itself, is thought to range from a few times to a few dozen times the mass of our sun. Since the 1970s, there has been ample evidence for black holes of this type culminating in the first detections by LIGO, the Laser Interferometer Gravitational Wave Observatory, starting in 2015. (The Virgo detector was added in 2017)

At the other end of the spectrum are supermassive black holes that contain billions of times the sun’s mass. These are located at the cores of galaxies, where they feed on infalling gas and grow enormous over the eons. They, too, have been verified and, in once case, dramatically imaged by the Event Horizon Telescope in 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

What has not been established until now is the existence of black holes of intermediate size — approximately one hundred to 1,000 times the sun’s mass — which are not associated with the centre of a galaxy but which are too large to form through the collapse of a single star.

The new result shows that such black holes can exist and hints at how they may form — possibly in hierarchical fashion from earlier collisions of smaller black holes. In that case, perhaps one or both of the two black holes that merged in this event were the products of earlier mergers. The finding may also show how the supermassive black holes at the centres of galaxies got started earlier on in cosmic history.

“In a way it’s kind of an evolutionary missing link,” said Dr. McIver.

Because the black holes that collided were so large to begin with, their merger produced gravitational waves at the lower end of the detectors’ range. Dr. McIver said that in future, following upgrades to LIGO-Virgo, it is likely that more intermediate black holes will turn up and provide additional information about the role these objects play.

She added that the features of the signal, which the detectors perceived for a mere tenth of a second, also provided team members with one of the most extreme and interesting challenges to date of Einstein’s general theory of relativity, the reigning mathematical theory of gravity. Scientists are constantly in search of tests of the theory to see if it holds up in conditions far more extreme than Einstein could have anticipated.

“We have found that general relativity seems to describe the signal very well,” Dr. McIver said.

Story continues below advertisement

In other words, Einstein wins again.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies