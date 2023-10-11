Open this photo in gallery: A NASA still image released on Oct. 11, 2023, shows the OSIRIS-REx sample collector with sample material from asteroid Bennu.HANDOUT/AFP/Getty Images

Seventeen days after a NASA capsule returned from its mission to sample a distant asteroid, scientists have started to reveal what they are finding inside.

Their first take away: The sample is so abundant that they have yet to fully quantify how much is present inside the capsule’s science canister.

Photos of the open canister released on Wednesday show a quantity of gravelly coal-black material raised from the surface of the asteroid Bennu. The material appears to be spilling out of the sample collection device – called the TAGSAM head – which the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft plunged into the asteroid’s surface three years ago and returned to Earth on Sept. 24.

The material was revealed when scientists turned over the device earlier this month in preparation for taking it apart.

“Already this is scientific treasure,” said Dante Lauretta, a planetary scientist at the University of Arizona and the mission’s principal investigator, during a public “sample reveal” briefing held at NASA’s Johnson Space Center on Wednesday.

An initial analysis of the material collected so far reveals that the sample is about five per cent carbon and contains clay minerals that were formed in the presence of water – a sign of the ancient asteroid’s early history.

“The reason that we have oceans and lakes and rivers and rain is because these clay minerals, like the ones we’re seeing from Bennu landed on earth 4 billion years ago to 4.5 billion years ago, making our world habitable,” Dr. Lauretta said.

The total amount of sample collected is not yet known, but based on the photos it would amount to the largest trove of extraterrestrial material ever returned from beyond the moon’s orbit.

“We haven’t even gotten inside the TAGSAM yet, and there are large centimetre-scale pieces visible already,” said Kim Tait, senior curator of mineralogy at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto who will be involved in selecting Canada’s share of the sample. “Visually there is a lot of material to work on. It’s quite a relief and very exciting,”

Canada, which is a partner in the US$1.6-billion mission, is slated to receive four per cent of the capsule’s contents, though the facility for curating Canada’s share has yet to be constructed at the Canadian Space Agency’s headquarters near Montreal.

Collectively, the sample is expected to launch a new chapter in the geological and geochemical exploration of the solar system as researchers in the United States, Canada and beyond begin to probe and analyze it with every tool available to modern science.

The results “could even rewrite textbooks about how we think about how the solar system and our planet formed,” Dr. Tait said.

OSIRIS-REx was launched in 2016 and caught up to the asteroid Bennu, whose orbit crosses that of Earth, just over two years later. Measuring approximately 500 metres across, the tiny celestial body was selected as a target because its chemical properties suggest it is extremely ancient. It is likely a piece of a larger asteroid that was blown apart in a collision and a surviving relic of material that was present some 4.5 billion years ago when the solar system first formed.

After an extensive period of remote sensing using cameras and a Canadian laser scanner, scientists selected a site where the spacecraft could approach the asteroid and touch the surface with an outstretched sample collection tool. The sample was then stowed inside a sealed capsule for the return trip to Earth, which concluded last month.

From the moment the capsule arrive safely, scientists were eager to find out how much material the spacecraft was able to retrieve from the surface of Bennu. The previous record holder is Japan’s Hayabusa 2 mission, which in 2020 brought back 5.4 grams of material from a different asteroid.

A minimum of 60 grams was part of the success criteria for OSIRIS-REx, but scientists with the mission estimated that the capsule might contain two to six times that amount based on what they observed of the collection process.

Two days after the capsule’s arrival, mission scientists recognized they were already doing better than expected once they had the capsule in a clean room and were able to open the lid, revealing a trace of dark dust all along the lid’s inner edge. The dust was carefully collected and then over the next several days scientists unpacked the canister stowed in the heart of the capsule.

“We are at the point where we have justified all of the really hard work,” said Mackenzie Lystrup, director of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center where the OSIRIS-REx mission was planned. “The real journey begins now.”