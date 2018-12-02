 Skip to main content

The Soyuz launch, live: Watch David Saint-Jacques set off for the International Space Station on Monday morning

The Soyuz launch, live: Watch David Saint-Jacques set off for the International Space Station on Monday morning

At 6:30 a.m. (ET) Monday morning, Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques is making his maiden launch into space, joining the crew of the International Space Station. You can watch the launch in the live feed above, or follow Globe and Mail science reporter Ivan Semeniuk on Twitter for updates before and after.

For Dr. Saint-Jacques, the mission is a personal dream come true, the culmination of years of study and a rigorous selection and training process by the Canadian Space Agency. Mr. Semeniuk spoke with him about his journey and what the mission will mean for space science. Learn more here in our in-depth multimedia feature.


What to expect on launch day

Crewed launches to the space station don’t always go as planned: Russian officials cancelled their last attempt in October because of a technical malfunction that forced two astronauts to make an emergency landing. Since then, the Russian space agency has sent several unmanned cargo flights from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan to make sure everything is safe. Dr. Saint-Jacques and his crewmates, Russian Oleg Kononenko and American Anne McClain, were originally going to launch into space on Dec. 20, but that was rescheduled earlier to allow for time-sensitive research.

If all goes right this time, the astronauts' shuttle will launch from Baikonur, reaching near-Earth orbit within minutes. About six hours later, after a few rotations around the Earth, the shuttle will catch up with the space station and dock with it.

THE LAUNCH SITE

RUSSIA

KAZAKHSTAN

Baikonur Cosmodrome

UZBEKISTAN

KYRGYZSTAN

0

650

TURKMENISTAN

KM

CHINA

AFGHANISTAN

IRAN

PAKISTAN

TRISH McALASTER / THE GLOBE AND MAIL

SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP

CONTRIBUTORS; HIU

THE LAUNCH

How to park a Soyuz


How to park a Soyuz

The International Space Station orbits about 400 kilometres above the Earth (green). To get to the station the Soyuz capsule first enters an insertion orbit (blue) at an altitude of 220 km. A lower orbit means it is moving faster than the station and can begin to catch up.

Soyuz

ISS

Next, the Soyuz climbs up to a higher orbit (red), about 100 kilometres lower than the station’s, by using a fuel efficient “Hohmann transfer” manoeuvre that requires two engine burns, one at the beginning and one at the end of the manoeuvre.

Once final calculations have been made,

the Soyuz uses a three-burn “bi-elliptic transfer” manoeuvre to match its trajectory with that

of the space station. During final approach,

the Soyuz docks to the station automatically with astronauts ready to take over if there

is a problem.

Note: Graphic is purely schematic.

Drawings are not to scale.

TRISH McALASTER / THE GLOBE AND MAIL

SOURCE: ESA.INT

THE INTERNATIONAL

SPACE STATION

What happens next?

Space exploration as we know it is about to change dramatically. Since the end of the U.S. shuttle program in 2011, Russia's Soyuz modules have been astronauts' only route to the ISS. But SpaceX and Boeing are each aiming to send their first manned test flights to the station next year, further paving the way for privately run spaceflight and space research.

The ISS’s partners are also planning to build a new outpost around the moon, a staging ground for missions deeper into space than robot probes or humans have ever gone before. The Canadian government hasn’t yet committed to participating in the Lunar Gateway project, but if it does – for instance, by supplying new robotics to maintain the station – a future Canadian astronaut could get a shot at an even more distant mission than Dr. Saint-Jacques’s. Lunar Gateway could even be an intermediate step to a manned Mars expedition sometime later this century.

Watch: Science reporter Ivan Semeniuk outlines the important choice Canada needs to make to participate in the Lunar Gateway or be shut out by other international partners.


Compiled by Globe staff

With reports from Ivan Semeniuk

