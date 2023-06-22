Opinion: How AI images can undermine our view of the past, present and future
Generative AI tools that easily make or edit images are cluttering our digital lives with misleading or out-and-out fake content, with consequences for our view of the past, present and future. Patrick Dell, The Globe's senior visuals editor, highlights the challenges we face separating the real from the AI-created.
The Globe and Mail
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos