Federal Reserve delivers 10th consecutive rate hike
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point and signalled it may pause further increases, giving officials time to assess the fallout from recent bank failures, wait on the resolution of a political standoff over the U.S. debt ceiling, and monitor the course of inflation.
Reuters
