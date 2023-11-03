FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried convicted of fraud
Former crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried was convicted on Nov. 2 of defrauding his FTX customers out of billions of dollars, in one of the biggest financial frauds on record, with Manhattan's top prosecutor saying the case should serve as a warning to all white collar criminals.
Reuters
