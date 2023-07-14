Skip to main content

See inside the control room that keeps reactor work at the Darlington nuclear-generating station safe and on track. About an hour east of Toronto, the four reactors at Darlington are being refurbished to have their operational lives extended by 30 years in a $12.8-billion project.

