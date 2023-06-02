Police say they are investigating a shooting in downtown Edmonton that wounded a 17-year-old girl.

Edmonton police say they responded to a call of a shooting at about 11 p.m. Thursday.

They say a fight broke out between two groups outside the Edmonton Convention Centre where several shots were fired.

Police say one of those shots hit the 17-year-old girl, who they describe as a bystander.

They say the girl was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two people have been taken into custody and police continue to investigate.