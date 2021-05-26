A look at Alberta government’s ‘open for summer’ COVID-19 plan

The Alberta government detailed a plan Wednesday to reopen businesses, activities and services impacted by public health rules meant to curb the spread of COVID-19. Here are the three stages set out by the province:
Stage 1
This stage is to start Tuesday, two weeks after 50 per cent of Albertans 12 and older received at least one dose of vaccine and COVID-19 hospitalizations went below 800.
- The limit on outdoor social gatherings increases to 10 people. Indoor social gatherings are still not permitted.
- Outdoor patio dining at restaurants can resume with a maximum of four people from the same household at the same table. Those who live alone can dine with two close contacts.
- Retail capacity increases to 15 per cent of fire code occupancy.
- Personal and wellness services can open by appointment only.
- Wedding ceremonies can be held with a maximum of 10 people. Receptions remain prohibited.
- Funeral ceremonies may have up to 20 people. Receptions are still prohibited.
- Starting this Friday, the capacity for worship services increases to 15 per cent of fire code occupancy.
Stage 2
This phase will begin two weeks after 60 per cent have received a vaccine and hospitalizations are below 500 and trending downward. Premier Jason Kenney says this could happen by mid-June.
- The limit on outdoor gatherings increases to 20 people.
- Wedding ceremonies can be held with up to 20 people. Receptions are permitted outdoors.
- Funeral receptions are permitted outdoors.
- Restaurants can open indoor dining with up to six people from any household at a table.
- Retail capacity increases to one-third of fire code occupancy.
- Capacity for places of worship also increases to one-third occupancy.
- Gyms and indoor fitness facilities can open for solo and drop-in activities and fitness classes.
- Arenas, theatres, museums, art galleries and libraries can open with up to one-third of fire occupancy.
- Indoor and outdoor youth and adult sports can resume.
- Youth activities, such as day camps and play centres, can open.
- Personal and wellness services can provide walk-in services.
- Postsecondary institutions can resume in-person learning.
- The work-from-home order is lifted but still recommended.
- Outdoor fixed-seating facilities, such as grandstands, can open at one-third capacity.
- The limit on public outdoor gatherings – concerts and festivals – increases to 150 people.
- Distancing and masking requirements remain in effect.
Stage 3
This step will happen two weeks after 70 per cent have had a shot of vaccine. Kenney says this could be at the beginning of July or earlier.
- All restrictions are lifted, included masking and a ban on indoor gatherings.
- Isolation requirements remain in place for confirmed cases of COVID-19 and some protective measures are extended in continuing care settings.
