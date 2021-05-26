 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Alberta

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

A look at Alberta government’s ‘open for summer’ COVID-19 plan

Edmonton
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A police officer and a service dog walk past blossoming ornamental fruit trees as as COVID-19 restrictions continue in Calgary, Alta., on May 17, 2021.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

The Alberta government detailed a plan Wednesday to reopen businesses, activities and services impacted by public health rules meant to curb the spread of COVID-19. Here are the three stages set out by the province:

Stage 1

This stage is to start Tuesday, two weeks after 50 per cent of Albertans 12 and older received at least one dose of vaccine and COVID-19 hospitalizations went below 800.

  • The limit on outdoor social gatherings increases to 10 people. Indoor social gatherings are still not permitted.
  • Outdoor patio dining at restaurants can resume with a maximum of four people from the same household at the same table. Those who live alone can dine with two close contacts.
  • Retail capacity increases to 15 per cent of fire code occupancy.
  • Personal and wellness services can open by appointment only.
  • Wedding ceremonies can be held with a maximum of 10 people. Receptions remain prohibited.
  • Funeral ceremonies may have up to 20 people. Receptions are still prohibited.
  • Starting this Friday, the capacity for worship services increases to 15 per cent of fire code occupancy.

Stage 2

This phase will begin two weeks after 60 per cent have received a vaccine and hospitalizations are below 500 and trending downward. Premier Jason Kenney says this could happen by mid-June.

Story continues below advertisement

  • The limit on outdoor gatherings increases to 20 people.
  • Wedding ceremonies can be held with up to 20 people. Receptions are permitted outdoors.
  • Funeral receptions are permitted outdoors.
  • Restaurants can open indoor dining with up to six people from any household at a table.
  • Retail capacity increases to one-third of fire code occupancy.
  • Capacity for places of worship also increases to one-third occupancy.
  • Gyms and indoor fitness facilities can open for solo and drop-in activities and fitness classes.
  • Arenas, theatres, museums, art galleries and libraries can open with up to one-third of fire occupancy.
  • Indoor and outdoor youth and adult sports can resume.
  • Youth activities, such as day camps and play centres, can open.
  • Personal and wellness services can provide walk-in services.
  • Postsecondary institutions can resume in-person learning.
  • The work-from-home order is lifted but still recommended.
  • Outdoor fixed-seating facilities, such as grandstands, can open at one-third capacity.
  • The limit on public outdoor gatherings – concerts and festivals – increases to 150 people.
  • Distancing and masking requirements remain in effect.

Stage 3

This step will happen two weeks after 70 per cent have had a shot of vaccine. Kenney says this could be at the beginning of July or earlier.

  • All restrictions are lifted, included masking and a ban on indoor gatherings.
  • Isolation requirements remain in place for confirmed cases of COVID-19 and some protective measures are extended in continuing care settings.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies