A look at Alberta government’s ‘open for summer’ COVID-19 plan

Open this photo in gallery A police officer and a service dog walk past blossoming ornamental fruit trees as as COVID-19 restrictions continue in Calgary, Alta., on May 17, 2021. Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

The Alberta government detailed a plan Wednesday to reopen businesses, activities and services impacted by public health rules meant to curb the spread of COVID-19. Here are the three stages set out by the province:

Stage 1

This stage is to start Tuesday, two weeks after 50 per cent of Albertans 12 and older received at least one dose of vaccine and COVID-19 hospitalizations went below 800.

The limit on outdoor social gatherings increases to 10 people. Indoor social gatherings are still not permitted.

Outdoor patio dining at restaurants can resume with a maximum of four people from the same household at the same table. Those who live alone can dine with two close contacts.

Retail capacity increases to 15 per cent of fire code occupancy.

Personal and wellness services can open by appointment only.

Wedding ceremonies can be held with a maximum of 10 people. Receptions remain prohibited.

Funeral ceremonies may have up to 20 people. Receptions are still prohibited.

Starting this Friday, the capacity for worship services increases to 15 per cent of fire code occupancy.

Stage 2

This phase will begin two weeks after 60 per cent have received a vaccine and hospitalizations are below 500 and trending downward. Premier Jason Kenney says this could happen by mid-June.

The limit on outdoor gatherings increases to 20 people.

Wedding ceremonies can be held with up to 20 people. Receptions are permitted outdoors.

Funeral receptions are permitted outdoors.

Restaurants can open indoor dining with up to six people from any household at a table.

Retail capacity increases to one-third of fire code occupancy.

Capacity for places of worship also increases to one-third occupancy.

Gyms and indoor fitness facilities can open for solo and drop-in activities and fitness classes.

Arenas, theatres, museums, art galleries and libraries can open with up to one-third of fire occupancy.

Indoor and outdoor youth and adult sports can resume.

Youth activities, such as day camps and play centres, can open.

Personal and wellness services can provide walk-in services.

Postsecondary institutions can resume in-person learning.

The work-from-home order is lifted but still recommended.

Outdoor fixed-seating facilities, such as grandstands, can open at one-third capacity.

The limit on public outdoor gatherings – concerts and festivals – increases to 150 people.

Distancing and masking requirements remain in effect.

Stage 3

This step will happen two weeks after 70 per cent have had a shot of vaccine. Kenney says this could be at the beginning of July or earlier.

All restrictions are lifted, included masking and a ban on indoor gatherings.

Isolation requirements remain in place for confirmed cases of COVID-19 and some protective measures are extended in continuing care settings.

