A symbol of our times: Bruno Catalano’s Van Gogh Monumental statue moves to UPTEN

A sculpture of a man carrying a briefcase and missing part of his torso looms over a pedestrian in Calgary, Alta., on Oct. 7, 2020.

SEPTEMBER 2020: Calgary’s newest piece of public art is now part of the streetscape at UPTEN. The Van Gogh Monumental by French-Italian artist Bruno Catalano is now a permanent addition to Strategic Group’s largest residential rental project to date.

Unveiled by Strategic Group CEO Riaz Mamdani, the painted bronze statue stands a larger-than-life four metres tall and depicts a young Vincent Van Gogh walking with bag in hand and a painting strapped to his back. This statue is part of Catalano’s Les Voyageurs series which is known for striding characters somehow defying physics with a distinctive gap mid-statue. This is Catalano’s most monumental statue to date, and it is designed to be shown in a public space such as the corner of 10th Ave and 1st St where it now stands.

During the unveiling, Mr. Mamdani spoke to how this statue can be a symbol of our times: “broken and torn but moving toward a better future.”

This is one of three Catalano statues that now call UPTEN home. Two other statues from the Les Voyageurs series can be found in the lobby. Many other pieces of original art from local and international artists can also be found throughout UPTEN.

