A STARS air ambulance crew arrives at their base as Alberta Premier Jason Kenney provided details on sustainable helicopter air ambulance funding in Calgary, on March 25.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

The Alberta government announced annual funding Thursday for a pair of air ambulance services that operate in southern and northern Alberta to reduce their reliance on unstable funding sources such as charitable donations.

The funding includes $1-million a year for the HALO Air Ambulance service in southern Alberta, which warned two years ago that it was on the verge of folding. The HERO air ambulance, which serves the northeastern region of the province, will receive nearly $2-million through a five-year contract.

The provincial budget, released in February, increased funding for ground and air ambulance services by $28-million. The government previously announced that funding for STARS Air Ambulance, which operates across the province, would double to more than $15-million, which means the province will cover half the service’s operating costs.

Premier Jason Kenney said the funding is the government’s response to a 30-per-cent increase in the emergency medical services demand in the province in 2021, which he said resulted in longer-than-acceptable wait times.

The $1-million in annual funding for the HALO service, based in Medicine Hat, also comes with a five-year contract with Alberta Health Services. Just two years ago, HALO was in danger of having to ground all flights because of a lack of funding.

Edmonton’s real estate market the latest sign Ottawa should get serious about house-price inflation

Alberta to temporarily suspend provincial gasoline tax in response to increasing prices

At the time, chief executive officer Paul Carolan made a public plea for financial support, and a combination of fundraising and an emergency bailout from the province allowed the service to continue.

In 2019-20, HALO flew 38 emergency missions in rural southeastern Alberta. HALO and HERO field calls when STARS is unavailable.

Health Minister Jason Copping said HALO and HERO play a vital role supporting residents in the rural communities. He acknowledged that sustainable funding was key to allowing these services to continue to respond to calls for help.

“HERO and HALO offer a lifeline for rural communities in the northeast and southeast parts of our province, flying Albertans in need directly to a hospital with the required level of care,” Mr. Copping said at Thursday’s funding announcement.

“We are ensuring that Albertans in these areas will continue to have quality access to life-saving helicopter services now and into the future.”

Mr. Copping said bringing all air ambulance operators under new contracts with AHS is expected to improve oversight through additional operational and financial reporting to monitor quality and ensure safe and efficient care.

Currently, HALO operates as an integrated system with AHS, flying AHS paramedics who serve both in the air and also on the ground. Mr. Carolan said he does not expect that this new funding will change their current service model but will allow both organizations to be more efficient.

Paul Spring, president of the Local HERO foundation, said the increased funding was both a recognition of their contributions to the province and also a turning point.

“This is a momentous increase in funding,” Mr. Spring said. “It puts a really solid foundation under us, and it all goes into the same pot to save lives. Medicine and aviation are passion industries, but helicopters don’t run on passion, so we need money.”

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.