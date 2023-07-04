Open this photo in gallery: A burned car lies in a wooded area where recent wildfires damaged the land, in Drayton Valley, Alta. on May 17.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

The Alberta government has approved a $175-million recovery program for municipalities and Metis settlements affected by wildfires.

Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis says the communities can apply to get reimbursed for fire response costs, including volunteer firefighter wages, overtime payments and money to stock evacuation centres.

They can also apply for money to rebuild infrastructure that was damaged in order to put up barriers to keep fires at bay.

Ellis says there have been 786 fires in Alberta since the start of the fire season this year.

In the last two months, wildfires burned more than 14,000 square kilometres.