Alberta announces funding to treat opioid crisis

Alberta’s government has announced plans to improve access to overdose reversal kits and to create medical detox beds as opioid-related calls spike in the province.
Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jason Luan says the government is providing $1.5-million for nasally administered Naloxone kits as a part of a one-year pilot program in Edmonton.
Luan says officials will also evaluate the impact and benefits of distributing take-home Naloxone kits.
He also announced that the province will open 35 detox beds over the next three years.
That will cost an additional $2.1-million.
Luan says the funding is a part of the province’s effort to transition into a recovery oriented system to treat its opioid crisis.
