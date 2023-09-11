Open this photo in gallery: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Minister of Justice Mickey Amery stand together during the swearing in of her cabinet, in Edmonton, on June 9.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Alberta is terminating a protocol that directed Crown prosecutors to triage criminal cases and is establishing “targeted prosecution units” as part of a plan that the government says will help protect the public from repeat violent offenders.

Justice Minister Mickey Amery said Monday that the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service now has the resources needed to fully prosecute all cases involving violence, after years of understaffing and overworking. As a result, the United Conservative Party government is axing the ACPS practice protocol that had been implemented in 2017 under the New Democrats to deal with those challenges.

The protocol had directed the ACPS to prioritize cases based on the likelihood of conviction – a decision that came under intense scrutiny. One day after the protocol was announced in March, 2017, Edmonton’s chief Crown prosecutor stayed 15 cases in provincial court because of a lack of resources.

“This protocol directed prosecutors to not try cases that were deemed less significant. This government does not subscribe to that notion. Eliminating the triage practice protocol will help address violent crimes in our communities and ensure that viable charges are all prosecuted,” Mr. Amery said during a press conference in Edmonton with Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis and city officials.

Fifty new trial prosecutors have been added to the Crown Prosecution Service since 2017, according to the province. As of June, the service had filled 360 prosecutor positions with only 15 vacancies remaining, according to a statement from Mr. Amery’s office.

Teams of crown prosecutors are also being created to address violent crime and target repeat offenders in Edmonton and Calgary, the province announced. The minister said the teams will be a key point of contact for law enforcement and are tasked with determining how issues such as drug houses and social supports are affecting the types of crimes occurring in urban centres.

The special teams will be assisted by changes to the bail practice protocol that will place greater priority on public safety and bail hearings for repeat offenders, Mr. Amery said. The protocol provides guidance to prosecutors to seek detention for any accused who is a threat to public safety.

He said bail reform is ultimately a federal matter and voiced his support for Bill C-48, which seeks to strengthen Canada’s bail system. One of the biggest changes in the bill would put the onus on certain accused people to show why they should be granted bail rather than require the prosecution to justify why they shouldn’t.

“Together, these initiatives will help make our downtown community safe and put criminal organizations and repeat offenders on notice that Alberta has had enough,” Mr. Amery said. The changes announced Monday were outlined in the minister’s mandate letter, released last month. He said it builds on work already done by the Alberta government, including funding additional police officers in the province’s two largest cities.

Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, also at the press conference, said he has long been calling for this type of co-ordination to address public-safety issues in the capital city and said he is supportive of the changes. But he said more work needs to be done to address the root causes of these challenges, as “the situation we’re facing today is a symptom of a bigger problem.”

Mr. Sohi said the government must focus on permanent supportive housing, harm reduction for drug users, and a “full spectrum” of resources to support treatment and recovery from substance-use disorder.

“As this new approach is implemented, I hope EPS will monitor and identify any gaps that become evident,” he added, referring to the Edmonton Police Service.

Irfan Sabir, the NDP’s justice critic, said the UCP government’s plans won’t adequately tackle violent crime. He said investments should be made in crime prevention and to address the social determinants of crime, such as poverty, houselessness and addictions.