Alberta anticipates record deficit of $24.2-billion in fiscal update

Alberta’s deficit will hit $24.2-billion this year, and on Thursday the government stressed it would refrain from raising taxes to make up the shortfall and instead focus on cutting costs and jump-starting the economy.

The government, in its first-quarter update, said a sharp decline in revenue from non-renewable resources accounts for 70 per cent of the deficit expansion. The United Conservative Party, when it rolled out its budget in February, expected the 2020-21 deficit to reach $6.8-billion.

Travis Toews, the provincial Finance Minister, did not say when he expects to balance the budget, arguing it would be irresponsible to make such a prediction as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread. The UCP, he said, will focus on delivering services more efficiently, which means spending cuts. This is a continuation of the strategy the government adopted when it took over in 2019.

“At a time like this – at a time of great economic challenge for so many Albertans, and Alberta businesses – to look at raising costs for those businesses and for Albertans, I believe would be irresponsible,” Mr. Toews told reporters Thursday morning.

However, the Finance Minister repeatedly said the province must mull its long-term options with respect to taxes. “That is a greater, bigger question that we as Albertans will have to grapple with,” he said.

Alberta predicts it will collect $38.4-billion in revenue this fiscal year, down $11.5-billion, or 23 per cent, from its original forecast.

Mr. Toews was reluctant to provide details on where the government intends to cut costs, but when pressed, pointed to the public service.

“The cost of Alberta’s public sector has been high relative to other jurisdictions,” he said. “We can no longer afford to be an outlier.”

Alberta will unveil a three-year fiscal update in November and its next budget is scheduled for February, 2021. The minister indicated he would provide more details around the government plans in November. Premier Jason Kenney this week told Albertans there is a “great fiscal reckoning on the horizon.” Mr. Kenney on Tuesday warned the deficit would be larger than $20-billion as he tried to mentally prepare Albertans for its ugly financial reality.

The government expects to lose almost $1-billion more than it initially expected on the sale of oil-by-rail contracts signed by the former New Democratic Party government.

Mr. Kenney said in February Alberta would lose $1.3-billion when it offloaded the contracts onto the private sector. That number increased to $1.5-billion in Budget 2020, but on Thursday shot up to $2.1-billion.

The province isn’t having much luck offloading those contracts, either.

Citing commercial sensitivities, the Alberta Petroleum Marketing Commission wouldn’t comment on how many contracts have been awarded, nor how many are left to go, but Thursday’s update noted “not all of the contracts were assigned last year as was planned.”

As such, it only spent $866-million, but expects to fork out another $1.25-billion in 2020-21.

The $3.7-billion contract deal was announced by the then-NDP government in February 2019. It planned to lease thousands of railcars as the province’s oil industry was suffering from persistently low crude prices – in large part because of a lack of export capacity. The rail deal, which would have eventually shipped 120,000 barrels a day by Canadian Pacific Railway and Canadian National Railway, was among a series of measures designed to stem the bleeding in the oil patch.

Then-premier Rachel Notley said the plan would open up much-needed rail capacity while generating revenue for the province, but Mr. Kenney promised to rip up the contracts if his party won the provincial election, which they did that spring.