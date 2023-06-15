Open this photo in gallery: Matthew de Grood in a 2013.Handout

Alberta’s highest court has dismissed the appeal of a man found not criminally responsible for killing five people at a house party.

Matthew de Grood, who is currently living in an Edmonton group home, was asking for an absolute or a conditional discharge so he could start to integrate back into society.

He was suffering from undiagnosed and untreated schizophrenia at the time of the stabbings in 2014.

His lawyer argued that the review board’s 2022 decision to keep de Grood in a group home was biased and influenced by Alberta’s former justice minister.

The Alberta Court of Appeal unanimously dismissed the appeal, saying de Grood failed to argue any reviewable error.

The court says it was reasonable for the review board to find de Grood still poses a risk of serious violent behaviour.