Alberta appoints CIBC executive to lead Crown entity focused on Indigenous project investment

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

Alberta appoints CIBC executive to lead Crown entity focused on Indigenous project investment

James Keller
CALGARY
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The Alberta government has appointed a CIBC executive to lead a Crown corporation that will provide $1-billion in loan guarantees to Indigenous groups seeking to buy into resource and infrastructure projects such as pipelines.

Alicia Dubois, currently the vice-president for Indigenous markets at the bank, will become chief executive of the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corp., or AIOC, on Sept. 1.

The Crown corporation was a United Conservative Party platform promise from last year’s election – part of a series of measures designed to promote the province’s energy sector, encourage Indigenous participation and overcome opposition, including from some First Nations.

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Dubois, who identifies as Indigenous, said the corporation will have an “echo effect” for those communities, allowing them not only to buy into specific projects, but also to build the capacity to pursue other economic opportunities later on.

Alberta Indigenous Opportunities allocated $1-billion by Kenney government

“Ultimately, our aim is to act as a bridge of sorts between Indigenous groups and industry players in the development of meaningful partnerships,” she said in an interview.

“While the focus is on enhancing Indigenous engagement in the economy and their participation in meaningful ways, the benefit is really to everybody involved, because it will also drive regional economic growth.”

The AIOC will guarantee loans for Indigenous groups to invest in energy projects, including petroleum and renewable energy, as well as forestry development and mining. The minimum size of those loans will be $20-million.

Projects can be anywhere in Canada but the loan proposals must include at least one Indigenous group in Alberta that would make up at least 25 per cent of the investment.

In addition to the loans, the AIOC has a budget of about $3-million for “capacity grants” to pay for expert advice and other support needed to assess potential projects.

The provincial government confirmed earlier this month that it provided $600,000 in seed money to Indigenous groups seeking an ownership stake in the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Story continues below advertisement

There are several Indigenous proposals in the works to buy into the pipeline between the Edmonton region and a terminal in Burnaby, B.C., and one of them, Project Reconciliation, confirms it was one of the groups to receive the funding.

Ms. Dubois, who is also board co-chair of the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business, said ensuring Indigenous groups can buy into and benefit from resource development is key to fostering “self-determination.”

“I see these projects and these partnerships as a way to really break down some of the barriers and stereotypes and to build a much more positive narrative in Canada,” Ms. Dubois said.

Premier Jason Kenney has focused on Indigenous participation in resource development as he seeks to overcome opposition that has hampered the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and other projects.

In addition to the AIOC, the government has also set up a $10-million litigation fund to support Indigenous groups that want to file or participate in legal challenges in support of resource development.

The Premier welcomed the appointment of Ms. Dubois and said the AIOC has already received dozens of applications, including one related to a power project that he expected to be announced next week.

Story continues below advertisement

“We were clear from the beginning that AIOC had to make decisions based on commercial viability,” he said at an unrelated news conference on Wednesday.

“This is not a cheque-writing operation. This is about supporting commercially viable projects that involve Aboriginal co-ownership or financial participation.”

Delbert Wapass of Project Reconciliation, which is aiming to purchase a majority ownership stake in the Trans Mountain pipeline, said the recently announced grant will help his organization continue consulting with affected First Nations and develop its proposal.

“Here we are struggling in an economy that has been crippled by COVID. What better way to get the economy back than to support and be part of a program that’s going to be pushing something that’s good for our people?

“The sooner Indigenous people own it or own a majority stake in it, the quicker we can mitigate any issues that are out there.”

The federal government, which purchased Trans Mountain in 2018 as it became mired in legal challenges, has said it wants to ensure Indigenous ownership when it is eventually sold and launched consultations earlier this year.

Story continues below advertisement

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies